With labor demand in force on eFORCE tech platform, Captech targets to bring back 10,000 plus labors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): The quick revival of the real estate industry has created a heavy demand on India's largest B2B infra marketplace, eFORCE.

Captech Technologies has decided to bring back more than 10,000 labors through its eFORCE platform from various states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and many more.

With more than 60 construction companies (i.e., General Contractors and Developers) as clientele, there is a multi-fold labor demand and the company is looking to provide adequate labor supply to all its client across geographies in India. Due to COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions, the migrant laborers left for their native places and were shy to return to work due to no work commitment from the labor contractor.

Speaking about the initiative, Asutosh Katyal CEO and Founder, Captech Technologies said, "Getting the labors back is the need of the hour for us, in the past couple of weeks we have seen the labor demand grow exponentially due to relaxation post the second wave lockdown. As a Company, we are committed to help migrant workers to reach the construction sites properly and we are also ensuring that safe working conditions are provided to them once they are back."

Asutosh further added, "As the country only and the largest real estate market place we at eFORCE are adding clients to our portfolio daily and our team is working very hard to ensure that adequate workforce is supplied to all our prestigious clients."

"The Labor Bring Back Program" is primary from West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh - these laborers will be deployed to various construction sites in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and other parts of the country where there is a demand for workers/laborers. The Company encourages laborers working with Captech Technologies to vaccinate themselves for their, and as well as others' safety.

Captech Technologies serves the demand for all types of construction companies and real-estate players, some of the major names are Tata Projects, NCC, Oberoi Realty, Capacit'e Infraprojects, Pepsico, Marathon Realty, and Karewar Infracon, etc.

