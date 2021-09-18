XL Dynamics completes first phase of its nationwide vaccination drive

You would like to read
- XL Dynamics to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for staff and family members
- Enamor sources Ikat Fabric from Artisans for masks
- Reminding people to wear masks is a moral responsibility
- Students from Vidyashilp Academy donate face masks to government schools
- Narayana Health and GiveIndia roll out free COVID-19 vaccination drive for migrant labourers and the underserved
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI/PNN): The nationwide vaccination drive was conducted across 12 cities, and the company covered vaccination costs for all its employees and their family members.
XL Dynamics India Private Limited, a leading mortgage process outsourcing company, successfully completed the first phase of its nationwide drive to vaccinate its employees and their families. The company collaborated with top-tier hospitals for the drive wherein the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to all the individuals who participated across 12 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mysore, Navi Mumbai, Noida and Pune.
Sonali Oke, Director, XL Dynamics, said, "Employee wellbeing is a top priority for us. XL Dynamics is committed to its people and will continue to proactively take the necessary measures for their protection and welfare."
The company has taken multiple other initiatives throughout the pandemic, such as work from home facilities, distribution of oximeters, masks and sanitizers, special incentives for financial support, and safe travel arrangements. It will soon initiate the second phase of the vaccination drive post the prescribed time interval.
Established in 2002, XL Dynamics provides end-to-end Mortgage Process Outsourcing solutions to clients in the U.S. With more than 2,800 employees across India, the company has grown to become one of the leading service providers in the industry.
XL Dynamics also provides advanced engineering and technological services for a new transformative fintech, Celligence (https://www.celligence.com), driving innovative and empathetic technology in the financial services sector.
As a part of this venture, it is developing next-generation financial technologies that can change how users connect, explore and interact with financial tools and the UX experience.
To know more, visit (https://www.xldynamics.com).
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor