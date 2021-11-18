Xoriant continues its Great Place to Work Momentum in 2021

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.xoriant.com) Xoriant, a global product engineering, software development and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, is featured for the fifth time in India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM by Great Place to Work® Institute.
Xoriant leadership credits its employees and their commitment in fostering camaraderie, a collaborative culture, and excellence in delivery for its status as one of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM listed by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
The Institute is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. Considered the gold standard in workplace culture assessment, Great Place to Work conducts a rigorous, independent assessment to identify Best Workplaces based solely on employee feedback and the quality of an organization's people practices.
"Being recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM five times is momentous! The dedication, professionalism, and support of our employees and their families was instrumental in achieving this recognition and for that, we are grateful. As we continue to expand across geographies and create opportunities for talented new hires, this recognition stands as a testament to who we are as a global company - an Employer of Choice and a Preferred Technology Partner for our customers," said (https://www.xoriant.com/about/team#girish) Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO, Xoriant.
In the last three quarters, Xoriant expanded operations in India, Mexico, and Dublin, setting up state-of-the-art infrastructures to bring modern digital workspaces and satellite offices closer to employees to better support global clients and customers.
Fueled by strong economic growth, Xoriant aims to expand its footprint in the major Indian cities, ramping up talent acquisition across high-demand technology skillsets and engineering roles, while delivering maximum value to customers.
