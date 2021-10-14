Year 2021 is all about comprehensive growth for Motion Education

You would like to read
Kota (Rajasthan) [India], October 14 (ANI/PNN): Motion Education, a leading educational institution in India known for preparing students for JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads and other competitive exams, is growing multi-dimensionally. The total number of admissions offered by Motion in 2020 was 8459, which increased to 11209 new admissions till 1 October 2021. These figures clearly depict that despite the pandemic and aftermaths of Corona's second wave, Motion Education registered a vivid growth of more than 32 per cent (YoY) in terms of new admissions.
In response to the consistently growing students' strength, Motion Education inaugurated its new building, "Daksh", situated at Dadabari, Kota. Spread over 50 000 sqft, the multi-storeyed building is well-equipped with all the modern facilities of quality infrastructure to impart efficacious educational solutions. Nitin Vijay, Founder & Managing Director, Motion Education, believes that a clear vision and proclivity towards technology can easily convert a crisis into an opportunity. He said, "Daksh marks the beginning of our NEET division's expansion."
With the spirit of a technocrat and the vision of an entrepreneur, Nitin Vijay tried to cultivate a corporate culture at Motion Education. And, in a bid to make his dream true, he restructured the organisation, where all the departments are seamlessly connected through advanced ICT technologies. From planning monthly activities to a 360-degree assessment of the students, AI and ML-embedded solutions offer a wide range of benefits to the coaching.
Motion Education is growing leaps and bounds. In one year duration, 10 more franchise were added countrywide and the network expanded to 41 cities. The organisation is also excelling in the Ed-tech landscape with the launch of many customized courses backed by hybrid learning models. According to Vijay, "We are not afraid of moving forward when people trust our capabilities and expertise. To them, Motion Education is not just a solution provider but an equally capable planner, too. Excelling on their trust, we invested in smart technologies beforehand, and now it's paying off."
"We are innovating in our services, teaching methodology, study material, and academic analytics. The best thing that happened during the pandemic is that we have evolved to know what we have to do in the coming ten years. A perfect combination of human intervention along with technology helped us to deliver beyond people's expectations," added Nitin Vijay.
