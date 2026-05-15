PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (BSE: 543985) (NSE: ZAGGLE), a leading SaaS FinTech and Global Spend Management platform, announced its audited financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2026. FY26 marks Zaggle's most successful financial year to date, a year in which the company achieved a decisive inflection in scale, profitability and platform strength, with profit growth materially outpacing revenue growth for the full year. - Revenue Crosses ₹19,000 Mn | PAT Grows 51.8% YoY | Profit Growth Outpaces Revenue for the Full Year P & L INFLECTION: WHY FY26 REPRESENTS A STRUCTURAL SHIFT FY26 is not simply another year of growth, it represents a structural shift in Zaggle's earnings profile. For the first time, the company demonstrated clear and consistent operating leverage at scale, with EBITDA and PAT both growing materially faster than revenue.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY "FY26 demonstrates what Zaggle's platform model looks like at scale and the numbers tell a compelling story for our investors. Revenue grew 46.3% to ₹19,076 Mn. PAT grew faster, at 51.8%, to ₹1,388 Mn. Cash PAT grew faster still, at over 54%, to ₹1,779 Mn. This compounding dynamic, where each layer of growth generates disproportionately higher returns, is precisely what we have been building towards. During the year, we strengthened the platform further through strategic acquisitions, launched our Retail RuPay Credit Card with UPI, established our GIFT City entity and accelerated AI deployment across the business. With FY27 consolidated revenue growth guidance of approximately 40%, we enter the new year with strong momentum, a deeper monetization stack and a clear line of sight to sustained, high-quality earnings growth."

- Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited FY26 STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS Zaggle used FY26 to decisively expand its long-term growth platform across four dimensions: Inorganic Growth: Completed acquisitions of Greenedge Enterprises and Rivpe Technology (rebranded as Zagg.Money), strengthening its rewards, loyalty and consumer fintech ecosystem. Consumer Credit Entry: Entered the consumer retail credit card market, opening a significant new monetization opportunity and broadening the platform's addressable market. Global Infrastructure: Established Zaggle Payments IFSC Ltd in GIFT City, creating a regulated platform for global cross-border payments and international financial services. AI-First Execution: Accelerated deployment of dual AI engines, one driving internal operational efficiency, another powering customer-facing intelligence and spend automation.

FY27 OUTLOOK & GUIDANCE Building on FY26's structural momentum, Zaggle enters FY27 with clear growth visibility across AI-first product development, deeper monetization across its four strategic pillars and accelerating international expansion into MENA and US markets. The company expects operating leverage to continue driving profit growth ahead of revenue growth, with margin expansion becoming increasingly visible as platform scale and AI-led efficiency gains compound. ABOUT ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES LIMITED Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: ZAGGLE | NSE: 543985) is India's leading B2B2C SaaS FinTech and Global Spend Management platform offering prepaid cards, tax and payroll SaaS and enterprise financial technology products. With over 50 million prepaid cards issued and 3.9 million users served as of March 31, 2026, Zaggle serves enterprises across banking, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and the automobile sector.

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