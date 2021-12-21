Zero Gravity announces the Third Edition of Full Moon Festival in Goa

You would like to read
- O.P. Jindal Global University launches 17 New UG and PG Degree Programmes towards implementing the NEP 2020
- 6,000+ seniors across India to receive free ration kits
- MobiKwik launches 'MobiKwik RuPay Card' in association with NPCI and Axis Bank
- Apollo Foundation offers support and education to more than 1,000 people living with Diabetes and their loved ones
- Aeldra offers unique 'Zero Fee' bank account to U.S.-bound Indian students
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zero Gravity and PLUR (Peace Love Unity Respect) are all set to bid adieu year 2021 with Full Moon Festival, a three-day long music extravaganza.
The festivities will kick-start with Christmas and will go on till New Year eve. The event will be held on 25th, 26th and 31st December 2021. It's being organised by Zero Gravity and is been marketed by LIM Events. PLUR (Peace Love Unity Respect) will be hosting the shows at its beautiful beach location.
The first event in the series will be an EDM night with the Tomorrowland home boy DJ Makasi and popular duo Lost Stories Music on 25th December at PLUR, Calangute, Goa. This will be This will be followed by Yo Yo Honey Singh LIVE in concert at PLUR on 26th December 2021.
Honey Singh will be accompanied by Alfaaz, Singhista and Hommie Dilliwala. More acts will be announced soon during these 2 days. The finale of Full Moon Festival will be on 31st December which will feature heartthrob millennial Jass Manak LIVE at White Beach, Calangute, Goa.
Talking about the events, Upasana Singh, Director Zero Gravity Entertainment and PLUR says, "We are excited about our venture PLUR and the amazing Full Moon Festival we want to give our guest the best of all so here we begin with a bang from the 25th of December a series of events and amazing hospitality."
Spokesperson of LIM Events & HardyBoyz adds, "We are excited to promote and market the venue and it's shows like our own so we assure everyone of spectacular line up and amazing hospitality." With breath-taking decors, attendees can expect a full-blown pyrotechnic spectacle, along with lasers, special effects to enjoy on the dance floor.
For advance bookings call on +91 9773819979 / +91 9004573102
Please visit below sites to book tickets online (https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/yo-yo-honey-singh-live-full-moon-festival-vol-3/ET00317823)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor