zunpulse (ZunRoof Tech Private Limited) wins the National Startup award 2021 by Startup India in the Energy Sector

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Home tech startup zunpulse has been awarded the National Startup award 2021 in the Energy sector (clean energy sub-sector), organized by Startup India, for its innovative IoT smart energy solutions on Saturday, 15 January 2021.

These solutions will assist in upgrading the lifestyle of Indian residents and providing sustainability alternatives.

So far, zunpulse has impacted 1,00,000 homes and aims to impact 7 million homes in the next 5 years. Amidst the second wave of the global pandemic where all the industries were hit hard, the startup witnessed a sharp growth of 160% in the FY2021. The startup will exit this financial year with a 100 Cr annualized revenue run-rate and grow to 400 Cr annualized revenue run-rate in 2 years. With zunpulse committing to make a significant move in the smart home automation category, the world can expect to see smart homes come alive in the Indian market at a significant pace.

Commenting on the accolade, Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder & CEO at zunpulse, said, "We are honoured and grateful to have received this award. It is a proud moment for the whole zunpulse team to receive this glorious accolade and interact with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. We started five years ago with one aim in mind - to solve supply and consumption of electricity in Indian homes. We aim to empower every home with smarter choices for every electrical need. Receiving this award has reignited our motivation and inspired us to stay firmly on the ground whilst aiming for the stars."

zunpulse bagged the prize among 2,177 nominations from across 49 sub-sectors that included Stellapps, Agnikul, Sagar Defence, Frontier Markets, Zentron Labs Pvt Ltd among others. The awards are a part of the Startup India initiative that is ongoing under the flagship of PM Narendra Modi. Announcing the same on Twitter, Startup India quoted "Congratulations to #NationalStartupAwards2021 Winner! 'Zunroof Tech Private Limited' is selected as a winner in the Energy sector under the Clean Energy category by DPIIT."

zunpulse is an IoT and AI enabled home-tech company that aims to deliver smarter choices for all electricity needs in every home. With the tagline 'Making every home smart', zunpulse has one brand promise - to control your entire home with 'just one tap' on our mobile app. So far impacted more than 1,00,000 homes and aims to impact 5 million more in the next 5 years. Amidst the second wave of the global pandemic where all the industries were hit hard, the startup witnessed a sharp growth of 160% in the FY2021. The brand aims to bring a silver lining to the home space marketing by strengthening two pillars- comfort and convenience.

