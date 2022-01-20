zunpulse (ZunRoof Tech Private Limited) wins the National Startup award 2021 by Startup India in the Energy Sector

You would like to read
- Dayananda Sagar Institutions celebrates 100th birth anniversary of its founder, unveils special logo
- IIT Madras-based Start-up Agnikul Cosmos unveils Made in India Rocket Engine at Dubai
- Sagar Celebrity Management collaborates with Universal Studio Hollywood and international brand Cartier to accomplish strong business growth
- Aviation Defence Universe (ADU Media) helms pristine and savant defence news unabated
- All Frontier Global gears up to launch its website for consumer use
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Home tech startup zunpulse has been awarded the National Startup award 2021 in the Energy sector (clean energy sub-sector), organized by Startup India, for its innovative IoT smart energy solutions on Saturday, 15 January 2021.
These solutions will assist in upgrading the lifestyle of Indian residents and providing sustainability alternatives.
So far, zunpulse has impacted 1,00,000 homes and aims to impact 7 million homes in the next 5 years. Amidst the second wave of the global pandemic where all the industries were hit hard, the startup witnessed a sharp growth of 160% in the FY2021. The startup will exit this financial year with a 100 Cr annualized revenue run-rate and grow to 400 Cr annualized revenue run-rate in 2 years. With zunpulse committing to make a significant move in the smart home automation category, the world can expect to see smart homes come alive in the Indian market at a significant pace.
Commenting on the accolade, Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder & CEO at zunpulse, said, "We are honoured and grateful to have received this award. It is a proud moment for the whole zunpulse team to receive this glorious accolade and interact with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. We started five years ago with one aim in mind - to solve supply and consumption of electricity in Indian homes. We aim to empower every home with smarter choices for every electrical need. Receiving this award has reignited our motivation and inspired us to stay firmly on the ground whilst aiming for the stars."
zunpulse bagged the prize among 2,177 nominations from across 49 sub-sectors that included Stellapps, Agnikul, Sagar Defence, Frontier Markets, Zentron Labs Pvt Ltd among others. The awards are a part of the Startup India initiative that is ongoing under the flagship of PM Narendra Modi. Announcing the same on Twitter, Startup India quoted "Congratulations to #NationalStartupAwards2021 Winner! 'Zunroof Tech Private Limited' is selected as a winner in the Energy sector under the Clean Energy category by DPIIT."
zunpulse is an IoT and AI enabled home-tech company that aims to deliver smarter choices for all electricity needs in every home. With the tagline 'Making every home smart', zunpulse has one brand promise - to control your entire home with 'just one tap' on our mobile app. So far impacted more than 1,00,000 homes and aims to impact 5 million more in the next 5 years. Amidst the second wave of the global pandemic where all the industries were hit hard, the startup witnessed a sharp growth of 160% in the FY2021. The brand aims to bring a silver lining to the home space marketing by strengthening two pillars- comfort and convenience.
For more information please visit: (https://www.zunpulse.com/)
Linkedin - (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zunroof/)
Facebook -(https://www.facebook.com/zunpulse)
Twitter -(https://twitter.com/zunpulse)
Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/zunpulse/)
Contacts: Nandini Chaudhuri, Phone: +91 9311792772, Email - nandini.chaudhuri@zunpulse.com
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor