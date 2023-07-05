Accolite Digital, a global digital engineering firm, has a relentless pursuit with Customer Success and this guiding light has driven its scale over the years."Since our inception in 2007, we have been very clear that growth would come from two broad opportunities. The first is our core services which includes Cloud Enablement, Product Engineering, Data & AI, and Customer Experience & Design. The second dimension is our deep domain expertise composed of BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom), Healthcare and Logistics, " said Leela Kaza, Founder & CEO of Accolite Digital.The tech landscape has evolved drastically since 2007, notwithstanding the challenges across several macro-economic cycles. With over 90% of revenues driven by repeat customers, Accolite is better positioned to handle the impact during this down cycle.“Our current client conversations are broadly on two fronts. One, on how we can help them safely come out of the downtrend, and second, the impact of Generative AI and how it will affect business. To add more on the latter, we have a cutting-edge Centre of Excellence for Generative AI which brings together our core competencies in Digital, be it Cloud, Data, and AI and engineering expertise to create domain and tech offerings that are additive to our customer's digital journey. The Centre builds on its existing Data and AI practice to include new generative AI capabilities. Clients can take advantage of the AI assessment framework that helps map the current ‘as-is’ tech state to the ‘to-be’ desired digital-ready state. The use cases build on our technical prowess and our deep understanding of our core verticals we operate in. While all of it sounds additive, we also strongly believe in building and deploying solutions that are responsible and ethical in tune with the larger society. We will leverage our deep partnership with leading providers to help in this transition,” says Leela Kaza.“On the acquisition front, we recently acquired TeamTek, a UK-based leader with deep expertise in Capital Markets focused digital services for investment banks, clearing houses and asset managers. Its services span digital strategy and technology advisory, capital markets enterprise platform integration (Murex, Orchestrade, Calypso), DevOps and DataOps solutions. This will help us grow revenues and establish a strong UK presence,” says Leela.Our approach is robust and successful throughout because of the rich expertise in technology and capabilities we have built over the years, ” says Leela Kaza, as he looks to make Accolite the world’s most desirable digital engineering firm by 2025.