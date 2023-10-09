Aum Dacro Coatings Launches Advanced Facility in Vallam, Chennai, in Proximity to Key OEMs
.
Chennai - Aum Dacro Coatings, a leader in innovative coating solutions, proudly announces the launch of its newest greenfield project situated in Vallam, Chennai. Spanning an expansive 3.5 acres(1,50,000 sq ft), this state-of-the-art facility underscores the company's commitment to sustainable manufacturing and environmental responsibility. Our Plant Specializes in Zinc flake coatings and invests in cutting-edge equipment and technologies to ensure that our processes are streamlined and environmentally responsible. The Plant operations started in the Year 2022, and catering supplies to customers from the automotive and wind sectors.
Vallam Vadagal - The Manufacturing Center and Emerging Hub for All Industries :
Vallam, an industrial estate managed by SIPCOT, complements the automotive dominance of Oragadam with its focus on diverse manufacturing industries. The industrial area is home to companies engaged in Automobile, electronics, Wind, and pharmaceuticals. This diversity of industries has not only broadened the economic base of the region but has also contributed to job creation across different skill sets.
A few of the prominent OEMs located here are Daimler, Renault Nissan, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, Hyundai, Ford, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa etc.
Incorporating a Zero Liquid Discharge system, Aum Dacro's new plant will lead the industry in waste management, ensuring that every drop of water used in their processes is responsibly recycled and reused, aligning with the global push towards more sustainable industrial practices.
The facility boasts modern machinery that places Aum Dacro at the forefront of technological advancements in the coatings sector. Among its top-tier equipment are a fully automatic spray line and state-of-the-art Robotic Dipspin coater from Sidasa(Spain), streamlining operations while ensuring the highest quality output.
Embracing the tenets of Industry 4.0, the Vallam facility is designed to be an intelligent factory, leveraging automation, data exchange, and the latest in manufacturing technologies. With a production capacity that stands at an impressive 1500 tonnes per month, this hub is set to revolutionize the coatings landscape and set new standards in efficiency, quality, and environmental stewardship.
Aum Dacro Coatings invites industry stakeholders, partners, and the media to witness the future of coating solutions at their Vallam facility, setting a new benchmark for the industry.
Address: Plot No H16/1, Sipcot Industrial Park Vallam Vadagal,
Near Oragadam Industrial Area , Sripperumbadur, Kanchipuram,Tamil Nadu-602105
Website: www.aumdacro.com
First Published: Oct 9 2023