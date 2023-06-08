Championing Sustainability: Draeger's Environmentally Conscious Solutions Paving the Way to a Greener Future
New Delhi (India), June 7: In an era marked by environmental challenges and growing concerns about the future of our planet, the concept of sustainability has emerged as a beacon of hope. Championing sustainability means actively seeking ways to meet present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own.
From eco-friendly technologies and green practices to sustainable business models and collaborative partnerships, each of these strategies and initiatives will continue to have far-reaching implications for the future. At Draeger, we firmly believe in the potential of our products to make a positive impact on both healthcare and the environment. Our anesthesia machines are a prime example. We have implemented energy-saving features, such as intelligent ventilation modes, that optimize gas usage and reduce waste. Additionally, our machines incorporate advanced technology to minimize the release of greenhouse gases, making them environmentally conscious choices for healthcare facilities.
Beyond healthcare, Draeger also offers products in the industrial segment that contribute immensely to safeguarding the health and safety of our customers as well as the environment. The Draeger multi-gas detector is a remarkable device that combines cutting-edge sensor technology with real-time detection capabilities to identify and measure harmful gases promptly. Providing early warnings, it enables users to take proactive measures, ensuring the safety of workers while preventing environmental contamination.
Fostering Sustainability in Practices and Operations
Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Draeger's DNA. We understand that our responsibilities extend beyond product development. To minimize our environmental impact, we focus on optimizing our manufacturing processes. We employ energy-efficient technologies, promote waste reduction, and actively engage in recycling and responsible disposal practices. Additionally, we continuously strive to raise awareness among our employees, fostering a culture of sustainability through training programs and initiatives.
As we celebrate World Environment Day, it is imperative for companies to lead the way in embracing sustainability and developing eco-friendly solutions. Draeger remains devoted to pushing the boundaries of sustainability and innovation hand in hand. By 2025, we aim to reduce our global CO2 emissions by 33% compared to 2015. Our ultimate goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2045.
To achieve these targets, we are investing in research and development to introduce advanced technologies that further enhance the eco-friendliness of our products while maintaining the highest standards of safety. We also seek to expand our collaborations with healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, and environmental organizations globally, working together to address the challenges we face. As a company, Draeger will continue to be a driving force in enabling a greener future through purpose-driven products and practices.
As we look ahead, a greener future hinge on the collective efforts of individuals, communities, and organizations committed to sustainability. Embracing sustainability is not just a responsibility; it is an opportunity to reshape industries, revolutionize practices, and foster innovation. Whether it involves curtailing carbon emissions, developing sustainable products and technologies, promoting renewable energy, or minimizing waste, every step taken toward sustainability contributes to building a more environmentally conscious world.
- By Shalin Patel, Managing Director, Draeger India Group
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:39 AM IST