Dr. Chirag Chamria Dental Implant Surgeries in less or no bone at Royal Cosmognathics
Dental implants are effective tooth replacements. Even in older patients, this treatment can be done with care. Bone quality and quantity affect dental implant success. Low-bone density patients may not be eligible for the treatment. Dr. Chirag Chamria at Royal Cosmognathics is changing the game by successfully implanting dental implants in patients with little or no bone. In this post, we'll cover Dr. Chirag Chamria's creative strategy to make dental implants more accessible and its benefits.
Introduction to Dental Implants
Missing teeth might reduce life quality. They can impair speech, chewing, and self-esteem. Dental implants are the most popular tooth replacement option due to its longevity, natural appearance, and durability. Traditional implant methods require a lot of healthy bone to sustain the implant, making them difficult for low-bone-density patients. They take over 4-6 weeks from implant to prosthesis. Dr. Chirag Chamria, Royal Cosmognathics' Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, has devised a novel method to make dental implants possible for more patients.
Understanding Zygomatic Dental Implants
Titanium posts are surgically implanted into the jawbone to replace lost teeth. Institutions have developed implants since the 1950s. Zygomatic dental implants prevent bone grafting and sinus lift, making treatment faster and more pleasant. The upper jawbone near the zygoma bone anchors these implants. (cheekbone). Zygomatic implants are 30–60 mm longer than standard implants. Zygomatic implants are often placed due to upper jaw bone loss.
Limitation of Traditional Implant Procedures
Traditional implants require a lot of good bone. The implant must bond with thick, dense bone. Insufficient bone or low bone density may necessitate bone grafting or sinus lift surgeries to generate more bone, making therapy more complicated and intrusive. These procedures can increase implant treatment cost and recovery time. Posterior maxilla dental implants are generally unsuitable due to bone resorption and poor bone quality. Such individuals receive zygoma implants, which are anchored into the zygomatic bone rather than the maxilla. Zygomatic implants may have come up in your dental implant research.
Dr. Chirag Chamria's Approach Dental Implants
Over ten years of dental implantology experience distinguishes Dr. Chirag Chamria. He performs dental implant operations for individuals with little or no bone, making implants more accessible. Dr Chamria pioneered the field and won multiple prizes. Dr. Chamria's dental implant techniques avoid bone grafting and sinus lifts by using existing bone. He plans the surgery using 3D printing and computer-guided implantology to position the implant for maximum stability and support. Dr. Chamria also uses tiny dental implants, which can be implanted in locations with minimal bone. These implants are successful and can sustain many prosthetic teeth. 1200+ Malad Medical Association members applauded Dr. Chirag's "Zygomatic Implants in One Day" presentation. Dr. Chirag was honoured by Midday for his successful contributions to society. Dr. Chirag was one of the 30 Under 30 Young Entrepreneurs in 2023 for his healthcare innovation.
Benefits of Dr. Chirag Chamria's Approach
Dr. Chamria's approach to dental implants has several benefits. Firstly, it makes implants accessible to more patients, including those who were previously deemed unsuitable for the treatment. Secondly, it eliminates the need for invasive bone grafting or sinus lift procedures, reducing the treatment's cost, and recovery time. Finally, Dr. Chamria's approach has a high success rate, giving patients a long-term solution to missing teeth.
Who is a Candidate for Dr. Chirag Chamria's Approach?
Dr. Chamria's dental implant method is suited for people without bone or sinus lifts. However, a visit with Dr. Chamria is necessary to determine your suitability for the treatment. Implants require good health, bone structure, and gums. Denture-less people may also qualify. Dental implants improve comfort, confidence, and appearance. Implant success is lower if you smoke, have poor oral hygiene, clench or grind your teeth, or have had radiation therapy to the jaw. Diabetes, blood pressure, and other basic medical disorders can be managed using implants.
Dental Implant Procedure with Dr. Chirag Chamria
Dr. Chamria's dental implant procedure has three steps. First, the implant is surgically inserted into the jawbone to support the prosthetic tooth. A custom prosthetic bridge is loaded onto the implant in one sitting. Post-operative care is essential for dental implant surgery success. Brushing twice a day and using an antibacterial mouthwash are recommended for patients. Avoid smoking and chewy foods, which can slow healing.
Success Rates of Dr. Chirag Chamria's Approach
Dr. Chamria's approach to dental implants has a high success rate of over 95%. This success rate is comparable to traditional implant procedures, making it a reliable solution for missing teeth.
First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 4:46 PM IST