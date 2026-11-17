For years, small business owners have been told that AI will change how they work. Then they opened the tools and found chatbots that write a paragraph and hand everything else back to them. What most owners need is not another assistant that makes suggestions. They need an AI workspace that takes a job from idea to done. With Orvis, that could mean building and publishing your website, designing posts and proposals, analysing sales, researching competitors, making product videos, and even phoning customers or suppliers on your behalf. While large companies have built teams and budgets around AI, most AI tools for MSMEs in India have stopped at advice rather than delivery. That is starting to change.

Time Is the Challenge, Not Another Tool Typical days for any brand involves a design tool, a writing assistant, a spreadsheet for invoices, a customer database that stopped being updated months ago, a scheduling app and a long row of open browser tabs. Each one handles a small part of the job. None of them finishes it. The real cost is not the subscriptions. It is the switching. Large companies hire people to hold these workflows together. For a brand just starting, that job falls to the owner, and it comes straight out of the time they should be spending on customers and growth. This is exactly where automation should help, and where most tools still fall short.

This is the problem Orvis has been built to solve. Introducing Orvis! This platform combines coding, design, production, research plus automation. An entrepreneur explains desired results in everyday language; It can create required assets or complete requested processes. Such an approach offers smaller firms capabilities often associated with larger in-house departments, without recruiting developers, designers or marketers. This distinction matters. Conventional chatbots generally suggest what someone could do next. Platform works like an AI employee for your business. From deploying websites to making calls, it does it all under one ecosystem. “India's small enterprises don't need another chatbot telling them what to do. They need a team that gets it done,” said Ankit Sinha, Founder of Orvis. “Our goal is putting capabilities from designers, developers, marketers plus analysts within reach of every entrepreneur. MSMEs will shape India's next growth chapter, and we want that no founder ever has to choose between running their business and growing it.”

Priced for Small Businesses Cost has long been one of the biggest barriers to technology adoption for smaller firms, and Orvis has been priced with that in mind. Users can start for free and try a real task before spending anything. How to Get Started Sign up for free at orvisai.com and pick the task that keeps getting delayed.

Describe it in a few plain sentences.

Review, refine and publish. Check what Orvis builds, give simple prompts for changes and view the final result. A Practical Step Towards MSME Digitisation Smaller enterprises contribute significantly to India's economy plus exports. Giving owners even several extra hours weekly creates room for better customer service, new markets plus sustainable expansion. Meaningful digital transformation should deliver measurable help across everyday operations, rather than technology for its own sake.

AI should do more than describe possibilities. It should turn plans into outcomes. Explore at orvisai.com; try it with one task currently waiting on your list. While owners take breaks, an AI employee can keep projects moving.