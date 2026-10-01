Flexi and multi invest across large, mid and small companies but differ in flexibility. Flexi allow managers to adjust allocations freely, while multi must maintain at least 25% in each segment. What Are Flexi Funds? Flexi are open-ended equity schemes investing across different market segments without fixed minimum allocations. SEBI requires at least 65% of assets to be invested in equity and equity-related instruments, giving fund managers greater flexibility. What Are Multi Cap Funds? Multi cap funds invest across large, mid and small companies but follow minimum allocation requirements. Under the SEBI framework, they must invest at least 75% of total assets in equity and equity-related instruments, with at least 25% each in large, mid and small companies. This creates a more defined portfolio structure and consistent exposure across all three market segments.

Flexi cap vs Multi cap Funds – Key Allocation Difference The key difference lies in how each category can allocate investments across large, mid and small companies. How Allocation Rules Affect Flexibility Flexi cap Funds: Managers can adjust across market segments based on their investment strategy, without fixed minimums for each segment. Multi cap Funds: These must maintain at least 25% in large, mid and small companies, creating more consistent exposure but less flexibility. What Should Investors Compare? Allocation Flexibility: Flexi offer greater freedom; multi follow fixed allocation rules.

Flexi offer greater freedom; multi follow fixed allocation rules. Portfolio Composition: Review holdings, sectors and concentration.

Review holdings, sectors and concentration. Risk Profile: Consider exposure to mid- and small-company stocks.

Consider exposure to mid- and small-company stocks. Investment Horizon: Align with financial goals and risk tolerance.

Align with financial goals and risk tolerance. Investment Strategy: Review the fund’s strategy and history. Conclusion The choice between flexi and multi funds depends on allocation flexibility, portfolio composition, risk, investment horizon and investment strategy—not just category names or past returns.

Disclaimer Investors should consult financial or tax advisors before investing. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully.