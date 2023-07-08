New Delhi (India), July 7: Flutin, an ecosystem focused on creating new products for the content industry, will digitally transform with the power of Google Cloud, enabling users to create, promote, and monetize content bringing it closer to their communities. While scalability, reliability, and security at competitive costs have been the top priorities for over 100K Flutin users, working with Google Cloud has enabled subscribers to receive real-time actionable insights, strengthening and protecting the growth of users.SADA played a pivotal role in revolutionizing Flutin's digital transformation journey, ensuring the simple musician's discovery platform becomes multi-dimensional across high-performing domains and the preferred monetization platform for the creator's economy with the adoption of Google Cloud."We are enabling Flutin to bring scale, security, improved customer experience and operational efficiency for their business with Google Cloud’s state-of-the-art technology, " said Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB Sales (India) Google Cloud, Google Cloud.Google's Data and AI tools help build new user experiences. With Google's Identity and Access Management tools, Flutin can get a unified view of security policy across the organization. Post-adoption of Google Cloud in collaboration with SADA, Flutin saw an improved customer experience and a reduction in the cost of ~30%; Flutin is leading with a win-win for both customers and enterprises. SADA helped ensure that Flutin has a seamless transition to leverage the full potential of the Google Cloud platform.“We are very excited to support Flutin in its cloud transformation journey. This is a testament to SADA’s customer-centric approach and our growing footprint in India. SADA, with its full spectrum of capabilities and Google Cloud’s technology, are well positioned to enable customers in their transformation goals,” said Sonia Ahluwalia, Senior Director of Sales- APJ at SADA.Flutin remains committed to empowering creators, enabling them to amplify their reach and monetize their talents effectively. With the support of Google Cloud and the expertise of SADA, Flutin is poised to revolutionize the creator industry further and continue its journey of growth and innovation. With premium technology infrastructure, Flutin offers high performance, reduced costs and minimal error rates.Prankush Roopanwal, Co-founder and CTO at Flutin, added, “We were looking to provide a seamless customer experience, and our priorities were scalability, reliability, and security. Moving to Google Cloud helped us achieve these priorities along with cost savings of ~30%, and error rates have significantly reduced. SADA, our channel partner, with their expertise, ensured a seamless transition and enabled us to leverage the potential of Google Cloud fully.”About Flutin:Flutin is a leading SaaS-based multi-streaming solution that originated as a creator discovery platform. By providing content creation, distribution, and monetization tools, Flutin empowers creators across diverse platforms to unleash their potential and thrive in the digital landscape.About SADA:SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, Armenia and UK/Ireland providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 5x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.About Google CloudGoogle Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to transform its business and industry digitally. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.