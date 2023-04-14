From a Small Haryana District to Dubai's Millionaire's Row: The Yahya Ibrahim Story
.
From a small town in the district of Nuh, Haryana, to owning two villas in Dubai and rubbing shoulders with renowned cricketers, Yahya Ibrahim's story is nothing short of inspiring. Yahya's journey to success is rooted in his unwavering determination to follow his passion despite the odds.
Born into a family of non-government employees, Yahya was expected to secure a job after his education. However, he harbored aspirations of earning money on his terms. After completing his 10th grade, Yahya had to leave his hometown to pursue his 12th in Telangana, where his father worked. It was during this time that Yahya stumbled upon Fantasy Cricket, a platform for cricket enthusiasts, which piqued his interest in cricket even more.
When Yahya was a college student, he came across a news story on social media that claimed YouTube content makers might earn money. Being a lover of cricket, he began posting videos on YouTube without any prior experience in video production, which resulted in copyright difficulties and blocked email addresses. However, his enthusiasm for teaching others and his love of cricket kept him going.
Soon after, Yahya was given the idea to make videos for Fantasy Cricket by a well-known channel. He began producing cricket-related films out of pure passion and had no intention of making money from them. Yahya's first video, which debuted on March 29, 2017, received barely 10-15 views. He persevered in making videos though, and people began sharing them, which increased his subscriber count and viewership. With 30,000 subscribers, Yahya started getting offers from several top brands in Fantasy Cricket.
Yahya reached a million followers on his channel, fantasy Cricket Guru, after three years. One of the factors contributing to his success is his unshakable commitment to following his passion despite the chance of failure. Yahya learned this from his older brother, who tried three or four unsuccessful businesses but always had the support of his family. Yahya pleaded with his family to never support him, even if he died because he thought their support was the reason he was failing.
He now possesses a BMW Z4, two villas in Dubai, as well as countless other homes and vehicles. Because of his success, he can meet famous cricket players whenever he wants.
Yahya is now an inspiration to millions of individuals who want to follow their passions but are unsure how to do it. His narrative serves as a reminder that success isn't only about making money; it's also about doing what you love while working tirelessly and devotedly at it. Yahya's story is incredibly motivating and demonstrates that anything is possible if you have the willpower and drive to achieve your objectives. Yahya went from having a less fortunate upbringing to earning millions.
https://instagram.com/saif.fcg?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:55 PM IST