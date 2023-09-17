Gain the luxurious advantage: Can a super-premium card really open new doors to an opulent lifestyle?
India's high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with a net worth of over US$30 million are estimated to surge by 58.4% in the next five years, from 12,069 in 2022 to 19,119 individuals in 2027, according to a report.
The unique part is this new generation of HNWIs now places increasing importance on experiences. In fact, the desire for curated experiences is at an all-time high now.
With the growing appetite of Indian consumers who belong to the HNWI category, high-end brands are introducing products that offer a continued sense of exclusivity, luxury, and more.
Take, for instance, the super-premium card AURUM, which is designed to complement the leisure and lifestyle-related experiences of C-suite executives and HNWIs.
True to its meaning in Latin, that is gold, AURUM is a super-premium credit card that has been crafted to meet the high standards of a privileged few-creating experiences that will take the cardholder to the very pinnacle of refinement.
Redefining the Concept of Exclusivity
AURUM by SBI Card is a by-invitation-only credit card crafted in metal and finished in matte black, which now offers enhanced benefits. These ranges from the introduction of new annual spends-based milestones and welcome benefits to unlimited international airport lounge benefits and golf privileges as well.
The new introductions add to the bouquet of thoughtfully curated benefits offered by AURUM.
AURUM offers unlimited international airport lounge access to cardholders; and in addition to this, four international lounge visits for accompanying guests are also enabled now.
AURUM offers a sumptuous travel experience along with many special benefits. For example, the card now offers a one-year Club Marriott membership as a welcome gift.
Through this membership, AURUM cardholders can avail of discount benefits of up to 25% in stay, food and beverages, and spa in over 250 hotels under the Marriott group across Asia-Pacific.
In addition, as a welcome benefit, cardholders get access to one-year complimentary digital subscriptions of Mint and The Wall Street Journal.
The joining and annual membership fee for AURUM is Rs 9,999 plus taxes. However, this fee is reversed on achieving the spends-based milestone of Rs 12 lakh during a card membership year.
Unparalleled Access to Privileges and Offers
AURUM cardholders are entitled to complimentary DreamFolks Membership worth US$400, which ensures unlimited complimentary access to 1,000-plus international airport lounges, along with complimentary visit, once a quarter, for a guest.
As a boon for frequent travelers, AURUM provides them with cover, which includes two flight cancellations from any airline. In addition, accidental death cover worth Rs 3.5 crore is offered. If that's not all, lost card liability and fraudulent charge cover worth Rs 10 lakh is provided, too. Besides, cover of Rs 1 lakh for baggage loss, flight delays, or loss of goods during travel.
AURUM members are offered free movie tickets worth Rs 12,000 every year, which is segregated to Rs 1,000 worth of four movie tickets every month.
The joining benefits of AURUM include 40,000 Reward Points, equivalent to Rs10,000. Moreover, AURUM Reward Points never expire.
These reward points are easily redeemable on AURUM Rewards Portal for booking flights, hotels, activities, making philanthropic donations, buying gift cards, and more.
The cardholder is entitled to get an e-voucher on monthly and annual spends-based milestones from Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Taj Experience and Apple Premium Reseller Gift Card.
Besides, an exclusive privilege of the low forex mark-up of 1.99% on international transactions is offered on AURUM.
While offering further convenience, AURUM Secretarial Access is an exclusive privilege that lets a cardholder's secretary or executive assistant interact with the bank on their behalf.
Furthermore, AURUM Concierge offers professional assistance, which could be with regard to gifting or flower delivery, customized travel and holiday packages, golf reservations and health consultations.
The list of privileges is long as a cardholder is also entitled to enjoy 16 complimentary golf rounds per calendar year. With AURUM, a cardholder can master the greens with 12 complimentary lessons per calendar year.
AURUM is best suited for those who wish for exclusive privileges. It remains a perfect deal for individuals who have big expenses to put on credit cards and want to get value back for the same. Those who are a frequent traveler, and a frequent shopper will gain significantly by owning this premium card.
A Gateway to Privileged Lifestyle
AURUM is designed for those who wish for all-around benefits on a single credit card rather than a card focused on a single benefit.
Most importantly, AURUM is an invite-only super-premium credit card. Those who are interested in possessing this card can visit the AURUM website aurumcreditcard.com
All in all, this is a premium credit card that many may desire to own but only a privileged few will be able to possess, finally. That is the level of exclusivity AURUM commands!
For any assistance, call 1860-500-2000 or write at: aurum@sbicard.com
First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 9:35 AM IST