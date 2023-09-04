Hibox: Adding Mystery and Excitement to Daily Commutes in Delhi NCR
A Unique Collaboration with Delhi Transport Corporation Enhances the Mystery Box Shopping Experience
In a bustling city like Delhi, where millions of people commute daily using various modes of transport, a new and exciting collaboration has taken the city by storm. Hibox, a captivating mystery box shopping and earning platform, has joined hands with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to bring an element of surprise and joy to the daily commutes of Delhiites. Launched in July, this innovative collaboration has not only caught the attention of residents but has also transformed the way they perceive their daily journeys.
Hibox is redefining the way people shop and experience everyday life. Users can engage with the platform by purchasing mystery boxes filled with a variety of products. The exciting twist lies in the unpredictability of the items within the box, which could range from electronics and fashion items to rewards and exclusive experiences. Each box holds the promise of surprise, making every purchase an exciting adventure.
What sets Hibox apart is its unique collaboration with the Delhi Transport Corporation. Recognizing the immense reach of public transport in Delhi NCR, Hibox teamed up with DTC to feature their product through an ingenious advertising campaign. As of now, Hibox's advertisements adorn 1000 buses in Delhi NCR, catching the eyes of passengers and pedestrians alike. This collaboration offers a creative way to reach potential customers during their daily routines, making the Hibox App a part of their everyday life.
Bringing Joy to the Streets: Hibox on Auto Rickshaws
The collaboration doesn't stop at buses. Hibox has also expanded its reach by featuring its ads on a whopping 12,000 auto rickshaws across Delhi NCR. Auto rickshaws are a quintessential part of the city's landscape, and this move allows Hibox to tap into the pulse of the city. Passersby and fellow commuters are now introduced to the concept of mystery box shopping while on the move, sparking intrigue and conversations along the way.
The collaboration between Hibox and the Delhi Transport Corporation is more than just a marketing tactic; it's a game-changer in the advertising landscape. By merging the world of mystery box shopping with the bustling streets of Delhi NCR, Hibox has effectively created a new channel for customer engagement. Commuters now have the chance to explore the world of surprise shopping during their daily travels, turning mundane journeys into thrilling adventures.
In an era where innovation and creativity drive consumer engagement, Hibox's collaboration with the Delhi Transport Corporation exemplifies the power of thinking outside the box-quite literally. By infusing mystery and excitement into daily commutes, Hibox has not only elevated the shopping experience but has also revolutionized the way advertisements are perceived. As the city of Delhi continues to buzz with excitement over this collaboration, one thing is clear: Hibox is on a journey to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, one mystery box at a time.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : transport
First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:47 AM IST