First, it's essential to understand what a stock market breakout is. It occurs when a stock's price moves beyond an established resistance level or, in a downward move, falls below a support level. Traders often look out for upward breakouts because they may indicate that buying interest is strengthening after a period of consolidation.

However, crossing a previous high does not always signal a sustained rally. Assess the move alongside trading volume, broader market conditions and company fundamentals. Therefore, learning how to find breakout stocks is less about predicting sudden gains and more about recognising a change in market behaviour.

1. Spot Resistance and Consolidation Patterns

Resistance is a price area where selling pressure has previously prevented further gains. When a share approaches this zone repeatedly without moving higher, it may form a technical barrier. On daily and weekly charts, look for:

How to Identify Breakout Stocks: 4 Ways