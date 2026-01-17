The 2026 trade fair packages are designed as all-inclusive, covering every major aspect of overseas travel and on-ground logistics. Key inclusions include international airfare, premium hotel accommodation, China stamp visa assistance, daily meals at the fairground and hotels, airport and local transfers, sightseeing, and continuous on-ground assistance by experienced trade fair managers. The packages also feature curated networking opportunities, including a gala dinner for delegates. According to the company, this structured approach allows delegates to focus entirely on business objectives—such as sourcing, networking, and market exploration—without being burdened by logistical planning.

The Canton Fair 2026 package, one of the flagship offerings, starts at INR 99,450, positioning it as a competitive option in the Indian market for international trade fair travel. Backed by Industry Experience The Trade Fair Division at Luxe Comfort Travels is led by professionals with over 15 years of experience in managing international delegations. The team’s familiarity with exhibitor requirements, city-specific logistics, and trade fair operations enables the company to offer well-coordinated and reliable travel solutions. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tufan Singh, AVP – Trade Fair Division, Luxe Comfort Travels Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our focus has always been to make international trade fairs more accessible and organised for Indian businesses. With an all-inclusive model and an experienced team managing on-ground operations, we aim to remove uncertainty from business travel and allow delegates to derive maximum value from these global platforms.”

Bookings Now Open for 2026 Trade Fairs Registrations are currently open for the following trade fair packages: Canton Fair 2026 (Phase 1) https://luxecomforttravels.com/explore/tour/canton-fair-package-2026-phase-1-deals-and-travel-guide Chinaplas 2026 https://luxecomforttravels.com/explore/tour/chinaplas-2026-package SINO Corrugation 2026 (Shenzhen) https://luxecomforttravels.com/explore/tour/sino-corrugated-2026-shenzhen-china-tour Chinacoat 2026 (Shanghai) https://luxecomforttravels.com/explore/tour/chinacoat-2026-shanghai-best-5-day-visitor-package-deals About Luxe Comfort Travels Pvt. Ltd. Luxe Comfort Travels Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based travel management company offering specialised services across Trade Fair Tours, MICE, Corporate Travel, and International Business Travel Solutions. Known for its structured planning, transparent pricing, and operational reliability, the company has emerged as a preferred travel partner for professionals attending global exhibitions and business events. More information is available at https://luxecomforttravels.com