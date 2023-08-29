Jobizo Takes Center Stage in Healthcare, Joins Hands With IFAN Global
Jobizo, India's first tech-enabled flexible recruitment platform for healthcare professionals, announces its transformation into a global healthcare powerhouse following the successful transfer of business from IFANglobal, a renowned worldwide healthcare recruitment and training company with a legacy of more than 20 years. The transfer comes at a pivotal moment when the healthcare sector is witnessing a surge in demand for skilled professionals, positioning Jobizo as a key player in the industry.
With the strategic move, Jobizo expands its global reach and talent pool, enabling healthcare organizations to match with more than 10,000 professionals on the platform. Jobizo has helped more than 800 healthcare professionals in delivering crucial services to hospitals, ultimately contributing to the preservation of countless lives., and it plans to complete its ecosystem by turning it into a one-stop solution for healthcare professionals globally.
Avishek Agarwal, CEO of Jobizo, expressed, "The transfer of business from IFANglobal marks a significant milestone for Jobizo, propelling us into a new era of growth and global influence. We are thrilled to inherit the rich legacy of IFANglobal while integrating our cutting-edge technology and expertise to become a dominant force in the global healthcare industry. We are confident that this strategy will help the competent Indian healthcare workforce to gain easy access to international healthcare job opportunities abroad."
IFANglobal, with its expertise in worldwide recruitment and training, has been instrumental in facilitating the deployment of qualified nurses of 51 nationalities to various countries such as the UAE, Malaysia, South Africa, Kenya, and others. So far Jobizo has generated more than 100,000 days of paid work in the industry and has recorded more than 313,395 patient care hours, over 33,348 LOCUM hours, and greater than 279,954 hours of long-term. The platform utilizes its comprehensive candidate matching system to help clients find the right fit from our highly qualified and 100% verified talent pool. By leveraging their combined expertise, global reach, and cutting-edge technology, the united entity is poised to revolutionize healthcare recruitment on an unprecedented scale.
"The synergy between Jobizo and IFANglobal creates a unique powerhouse that will revolutionize healthcare hiring. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients by leveraging our technology, global network, and deep industry knowledge," stated Naveen Trehan, CEO at IFANglobal.
Jobizo's new business strategy is expected to help healthcare professionals and employers find each other faster and with more ease. The union will also make the Indian healthcare workforce more competitive globally and help professionals gain access to lucrative opportunities abroad. This will further help healthcare professionals to utilize their skills more efficiently and upgrade themselves, improving the quality of service they offer.
Jobizo also aims to help over 1,000 healthcare professionals find jobs in the international market and cater to the evolving talent needs of healthcare organizations worldwide. The overall transformation could impact Jobizo's revenue by at least 500% in this financial year and boost market penetration.
