Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has introduced Mirae Asset Multicap Fund, an equity mutual fund designed to provide investors with diversified growth opportunities. With its unique investment strategy and expert fund management, this fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing predominantly in Indian equity and equity related securities of large cap, mid cap and small cap companies.Multicapfunds are a category of mutual funds that aim to offer investors the benefits of diversification by investing in stocks across different market capitalisations. These funds have the flexibility to allocate investments across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies, enabling them to tap into a wide spectrum of growth opportunities within the equity market. Multicap funds are designed to provide a balanced investment approach, combining the stability of large-cap stocks with the growth potential of mid-and small-cap stocks, making them an attractive option for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation while managing risks effectively.Mirae Asset Multicap Fund is an open-ended equity mutual fund that seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks across various market capitalisations. The fund's objective is to provide investors with exposure to companies of different sizes, including large, mid, and small-caps, to create a balanced and risk-conscious investment approach.Diversification is a cornerstone of prudent investing, By investing in stocks from companies of different sizes and sectors, the fund aims to spread risk across the portfolio, with an aim to minimise the impact of adverse market movements on overall returns.The fund managers conduct in-depth analyses and evaluations of companies, considering factors such as financial health, management quality, and growth prospects. This diligent process allows the fund to make informed investment decisions.Why choose Mirae Asset Multicap Fund?• Core Portfolio- A core portfolio equity fund for long term goals• Bottom Up Approach- Each market cap segment is considered with the bottoms up approach• One Stop Solution- Each category has min. 25% & max. 50% allocation in (large cap, mid cap, small cap companies) which translates to even participation across segments• Balanced Allocation- Diversification of large &non large ideas with aim of growth and stability of varying investment ideas.Note: Investment Strategy stated above may change from time to time without any notice and shall be in accordance with the strategy as mentioned in the Scheme Information Document.^Large Cap: 1st -100th company in terms of full market capitalization. Mid Cap: 101st -250th company in terms of full market capitalization. 