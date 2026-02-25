In an industry historically defined by legacy, scale, and craftsmanship, PACIFIC is redefining what it means to be a modern global surface brand. Rooted in India’s deep natural stone heritage and driven by next-generation leadership, PACIFIC has built a vertically integrated surface ecosystem that unites advanced engineering, precision manufacturing, and architectural intelligence. What began as a strong foundation in granite processing has evolved into a high-capacity, export-focused authority in engineered quartz and architectural-grade surfaces. Today, PACIFIC stands at the intersection of technology, performance, and design relevance.

A New-Generation Leadership Vision. Under the leadership of Varun Somani, the company is undergoing a strategic transformation—shifting from a traditional exporter to a globally aligned surface solutions enterprise. PACIFIC’s growth is anchored in three defining pillars: Innovation Advanced manufacturing systems integrated with design intelligence and digital surface enhancement. Scale Expanding high-capacity production infrastructure to serve global markets with consistency and speed. Long-Term Value Creation Building a premium, future-ready surface brand that prioritizes performance, sustainability, and design longevity. This vision has reshaped PACIFIC into a vertically integrated platform encompassing: Advanced engineered quartz manufacturing

Granite processing at industrial scale

Digital and robotic surface enhancement technologies

Architectural-grade fabrication infrastructure Scale Meets Precision PACIFIC’s manufacturing footprint reflects a deliberate emphasis on automation, accuracy, and process control:

1 million sq. ft. monthly quartz slab capacity

0.4 million sq. ft. monthly granite processing capacity

High-speed automated production lines

Robotics-driven surface design execution

Digitally integrated Industry 4.0 manufacturing systems Strategic investments in advanced Bretonstone technology enable the production of ultra-exotic, full-body Super Jumbo slabs in 12 mm, 20 mm, and 30 mm thicknesses. Each slab is engineered for structural integrity and long-term performance, offering: Heat resistance

Stain resistance

Scratch resistance

Anti-microbial certification

Food-grade suitability The outcome is a high-performance portfolio designed for residential kitchens, hospitality environments, commercial developments, and large-scale architectural projects. Super Jumbo Innovation: Beyond Conventional Limits PACIFIC’s Super Jumbo format (137 x 79 inches / 348 x 201 cm) redefines spatial continuity.

Larger formats reduce wastage, minimize joints, and create seamless visual flow—critical in luxury residential and commercial design. Through robotic precision and advanced surface enhancement systems, collections such as Vision Series, Kosmic, Nebula, Celestia, Luminara, and Aurora deliver a spectrum ranging from refined monochromes to bold, architectural veining compositions. The introduction of KosmicLite ultra-thin 12 mm solutions further expands creative freedom—offering lightweight, high-strength alternatives for vertical cladding, custom furniture, and contemporary design installations. A Global Perspective With over 630 customers, 960+ skilled professionals, and fully export-oriented operations, PACIFIC is positioned as a trusted partner for high-specification, large-format surface projects worldwide. Serving architects, designers, developers, and distributors across global markets, PACIFIC delivers materials defined by:

Strength. Clarity. Character. More Than Slabs PACIFIC does not simply manufacture surfaces. It engineers materials that anchor architecture and elevate interiors. Its evolution—from natural stone roots to advanced engineered innovation—reflects a broader ambition: to redefine India’s presence in the global surface industry and establish new benchmarks in mineral-infused design. Under visionary leadership and technology-driven manufacturing, PACIFIC is not just producing stone. It is shaping the future of spaces worldwide.