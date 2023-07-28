Rixos, the leading hospitality group in Egypt and Turkey known for its exceptional hotels and resorts, proudly partnered as a sponsor for WOW Awards Asia. This collaboration at Asia's largest platform for Experiential Marketing, MICE, LIVE Entertainment, and Wedding industry aimed to open gates and facilitate conversations for Indian travellers in the East and Far East regions of the world.As a dominant player in the East and Far East regions, Rixos has achieved remarkable success, particularly in hosting Indian weddings at their properties in Turkey. Additionally, Rixos Egypt has also actively organised two major events for the Indian group, demonstrating their commitment to promoting new destinations and offering all-inclusive experiences. With properties like Sharm El Sheikh, located just an hour and a half from Cairo, Rixos presents an advantageous destination for hosting weddings and exploring Egyptian culture, including iconic attractions like the pyramids.As Rixos partners with WOW Awards Asia, its association marks the launch of Rixos in the Indian markets, setting the stage for exciting developments and a significant impact on the Indian hospitality landscape. Stay tuned for more updates and remarkable announcements as Rixos embarks on this new chapter, embracing the Indian audience with its renowned hospitality and unrivalled experiences.Sharing about the association, Deepak Choudhary, Managing Director of WOW Awards Asia states, "We are delighted to have Rixos as a valued sponsor for WOW Awards Asia. Their commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences aligns perfectly with the essence of our event. We believe that this partnership will contribute significantly to the growth of Rixos in the Indian market, whilst also providing attendees with the opportunity to discover the outstanding offerings of Rixos properties."WOW Awards Asia brings together industry professionals, exhibitors, participants, and live artists to celebrate excellence in the event and experiential industry. The event showcases the best-in-class talent, remarkable innovations, and groundbreaking solutions that drive the success of this dynamic field. Attendees have the chance to engage in interactive workshops, and enlightening sessions, and explore cutting-edge event technologies at WOW Garage and WOW Labs. The event also honours outstanding achievements in 115 categories across five distinctive groups.As Rixos contributes to the success of WOW Awards Asia, they continue their legacy of excellence and dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences worldwide.