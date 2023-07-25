Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya is a State Private University set up under Madhya Pradesh Niji Vishwavidyalaya (Sthapana Avam Sanchalan) Adhiniyam in 2015 at Indore. The university has been established with the vision to be a leader in shaping better future for mankind through quality education, training and research. It pursues the mission to make a difference in sustaining the growth of global societies by developing socially responsible citizens.About Shri Vaishnav Trust1884 is a landmark year as the foundation stone was laid 139 years ago for Shri Vaishnav Group of Institutions by compassionate philanthropists of Indore, MP (India). Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Trust believes in taking the nation forward by improving the quality of life of its citizens by continuously working in the sphere of education, health and environment. The University CampusThe campus of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, spread in 52-acres with sprawling and picturesque surroundings, provides a refreshing environment, stimulating intellectual alertness and creativity. Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya is having 17 constituent institutes with 310 full time faculty membrs and around 8000 students enrolled in 114 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs. SVVV is offering number of programs with the technical support of IBM, redhat, Apple, TCS, Impetus, Tata Power, and Infosys. The programs are also offered in association with Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the area of Rural Management. The response of the students to such programs has been quite overwhelming. Even industry has welcomed such initiative. SVVV has entered into an MoU with BOSCH India, under which UG and PG students of the university are given opportunity to develop their enterperneurial and employability skills. The university has also set up a ‘Factory Automation Laboratory’ in collaboration with Mitsubhishi Electric India. Under this MoU, lab equipments worth Rs. 30,00,000/- have been provided to the university for training of students. Eminent speakers who have visited the university to grace the various ocassions are Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, Padma Bhushan Dr. D. R. Mehta, Padma Bhsuhan Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Padma Bhushan Dr. Shyama Chona, Padma Shri Dr. Sankar Kumar Pal, Padma Shri Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray, Padma Shri Dr. Puru Dadheech, Padma Shri Dr. H. C. Verma, Padma Shri Mr. Abhay Chhajlani, Padma Shri Dr. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Padma Shri Prahlad S. Tipania, Padma Shri Dr. Deepak B. Phatak, Padma Shri Balu Mondhe, Padma Shri Dr. Ratan Thiyam, Padma Shri Bansi Kaul, Padma Shri Sushil Doshi, Padma Shri Dr. Pushpesh Pant, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy - Chairman, DRDO, Dr. S. V. Nakhe – Director, RRCAT, Padma Bhushan Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, and Former Secretary, Department of Defense, Govt. of India and Scientific Adviser to Defense Minister, Padma Shri Vishnu Pandya, Chairman, Gujarat Sahitya Academy and Padma Shri Professor G Shankar, Internationally Renowned Architect. Centres of Excellence Centre of Excellence in Plasma Research: Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, an Eminent Nuclear Scientist and Former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India inaugurated the “Centre” on 10th August 2016. Thirty three Research proposals have been submitted by the University worth more than Rs. 21.0 Crores to various funding bodies for financial support. The funding bodies like UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research, SERB, New Delhi, R&D Facilitation Scheme, MP Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal, Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi, Shri Vaishnav Trust, NTTM-MoT, KVIC, National Commission for Women, DSIR-SIRO, NITI Aayog, and Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi have supported various research projects with Rs. 82,47,000 so far. Atal RankingShri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, Indore had secured its place under top fifty positions in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2020) in the category of Self-finance/Private Institutions. In ARIIA, top-most and leading universities of the country participate. The university has been classified as a promising university in ARIIA 2021. Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has initiated ‘Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA)’ to systematically rank educational institutions and universities primarily on innovation related indicators. ARIIA considers all major indicators which are commonly used globally to rank most innovative educational institutions/ universities in the world. The university has been ranked in Top 50 State Private Universities in Outlook - ICARE Rankings in ARIIA 2022.