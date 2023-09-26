WattPower's Advanced Solar PV Factory in Chennai: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions
Get ready for a paradigm shift as WattPower opens the doors to a new era of accessible Smart PV solutions with the launch of its state-of-the-art factory in Chennai, India
Advanced Solar PV Factory
The future shines brighter than ever as WattPower, Solar Photovoltaic solutions provider with a global footprint, celebrates the grand inauguration of its state-of-the-art facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. This remarkable achievement is in response to India's burgeoning demand for green energy solutions. Encompassing a sprawling 3.5-acre expanse, the facility boasts 40% area dedicated as green space, making it more than just a manufacturing hub but a beacon of hope for a more sustainable future!
With an impressive initial investment of $172 million and an annual production capacity of 10 GW, WattPower is positioned to catapult the Indian solar PV industry onto the global stage. Committed to shaping a sustainable future, the facility not only advances green initiatives but also creates 180 direct and indirect job opportunities, fortifying India's job market.
WattPower envisions leading the way in driving a clean energy transition and powering a greener future, ensuring that the sun never sets on the solar industry!
Mr Divya Prakash Choraria, the Managing Director of WattPower, remarked, "We are thrilled to introduce cutting-edge renewable energy solutions to India. Our Chennai facility signifies a pivotal milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future."
WattPower's Chennai facility stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to making renewable energy accessible and cost-effective. Their cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionise the Indian renewable energy landscape, blazing a trail toward a brighter and more sustainable world!
WattPower is a leading forerunner in the field of solar innovation and renewable technology. Specialising in advanced string inverters for solar power systems, the company's cutting-edge Smart Fusion Solar Technology ensures the seamless conversion of renewable energy to power the modern future.
For nearly a decade, WattPower has been at the forefront of the solar technology revolution in India and maintains a presence in 17 countries across Central & Western Europe and South Asia. Their cumulative delivery of over 17 GigaWatts of clean, green, carbon-neutral energy has left an indelible mark across various regions.
For further information, please visit our website at https://wattpower.in/
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : solar power projects
First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 1:08 PM IST