New Delhi (India), July 11: Ulipsu, the edtech startup known for being India's first multi-skill learning platform, recently closed their ‘Pre-series A round’ with a total of 5.7 million USD at a valuation of 50 million USD! This is a welcome trend in the current scenario when the industry is experiencing a downturn in funding scenario.Ulipsu is India’s largest curated skilling platform for children between 6 to 16, offering 350+ courses covering 15 vital skills. The product offered by Ulipsu is a perfect solution for schools that are struggling to standardise skill education.The brand offers plug-and-play learning solutions that provide schools with a distinctive opportunity to introduce essential skills like Art and Craft, Language and Communication, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Finance and Entrepreneurship, Life Skills, Life Sciences, Electronics, Math, Music, Yoga, and many more. This is a first-of-its-kind solution in the Indian schooling system.Ulipsu, a brand of Kidvento Education and Research Private Limited, was launched in the year 2022 and has been on an interesting growth path. Ulipsu today has its presence in over 200 schools across India as their trusted ‘Skilling Partner’ providing a world-class, standardised skilling curriculum. The brand plans to onboard 1000+ schools across the country by the end of this academic year. Ulipsu is also gearing up to mark its presence on the global map with Middle East expansions this year.Ulipsu has been achieving a year-on-year growth of 500% and will continue to grow in similar numbers till FY 25 and then stabilise with a Y-O-Y growth of 200%-300%. The first profit is expected to be achieved in FY 26.Ulipsu is accelerating its growth and operations with expansion plans in domestic and global markets. The brand will also be diversifying its product portfolio with new offerings to meet the evolving requirements of schools and parents. The company is also on a new talent acquisition drive to support the growth spurt expected in the coming year.Education has moved beyond academics. Skill development has become the need of the hour. With NEP underlining the importance of skill development, our product has become ever more relevant as there is no standardised skilling curriculum in schools. As a testament to our efforts, schools find great value in our product, and we see a huge market opportunity both within India and overseas. Says Sumanth Prabhu, Co-founder and CEO of Ulipsu.Sumanth also highlighted that “ It is very reassuring to win the confidence and receive fresh funds from our existing angel investors as well as HNIs from the Middle East and Canada. We are super assertive about revolutionising & standardising the skilling infrastructure of schools in India”Nikhil Bhaskar, Co-founder and CTO, emphasised that “ The youngsters in the current times are very well aware, confident and are quick learners. A curated and secure platform like Ulipsu can accelerate their skill development to a great deal. Over the years, we have built Ulipsu patiently, and it is finally beginning to pay off. Ulipsu will establish a new standard for learning in the next three to five years because of our innovative pedagogy and engagement strategies"Srajan Shetty, one of Ulipsu's earliest investors, said, "Ulipsu has been able to attract a new round of funding this season thanks to its planned product development, solid tractions, strong unit economics, and is all set to become one of the leading competitors in the K-12 space in the next 2-3 years. The product adaptability allows us to reach both a youthful mind in a metropolis and the most distant region of India."He further said, “We entered Ulipsu as strategic investors as we believe in the impact Ulipsu can generate to learners across the world, and we are very much committed to contributing to this cause. We are in talks with several VCs already for the next fundraiser”.Ulipsu is based in Bengaluru and has a comprehensive content and production unit in Mysuru with a workforce of 150+ zealous individuals.