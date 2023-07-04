The grand Indian handloom fashion show, organized by the World Designing Forum (WDF), came to a close yesterday after a spectacular three-day event that showcased the exquisite beauty of Indian handlooms. The fashion show, held from June 30th to July 3rd, drew attention to the rich cultural heritage of India and emphasized the need to preserve and promote traditional handicrafts.The event, which took place in the historic city of Agra, captivated audiences with its vibrant display of handwoven textiles, intricate designs, and skilled craftsmanship. The runway was transformed into a tapestry of colors and patterns as models gracefully showcased the diverse range of Indian handlooms.Ankush Anami, the CEO of World Designing Forum, spoke passionately about the significance of preserving India's rich handicraft culture. He emphasized the need for designers to come forward and play an active role in saving these age-old traditions. "Our handlooms are not just pieces of fabric; they are the threads that connect us to our history and cultural identity. It is imperative for designers to recognise their responsibility and contribute towards their preservation," said Anami.During the event, Ankush Anami took the opportunity to congratulate several WDF members for their outstanding contributions to the promotion of Indian handlooms. Srishti Kulshrestha, Pushpendra, Harpreet, Nisha , Puran Dawar and Ranjana Bansal were commended for their unwavering commitment to reviving traditional weaving techniques and creating contemporary designs that resonate with modern consumers.The World Designing Forum also took the opportunity to honor 200 designers and weavers from across India during the fashion show. These talented individuals were recognized for their exceptional skills and their tireless efforts to keep the tradition of handlooms alive. The felicitation ceremony served as a reminder of the importance of supporting and nurturing the talents of these artisans.The felitation was given in presence Miss Universe Nehal Chudasama , Designer Rina Dhaka , Sabyasachi , Amit tyagi & ShanthipriyaAs the curtains closed on this remarkable event, the World Designing Forum announced its next endeavor to celebrate International Handloom Day on August 7, 2023. This upcoming celebration will provide an international platform to showcase the splendor of Indian handlooms and foster global appreciation for their artistry.With the successful conclusion of the grand Indian handloom fashion show, the World Designing Forum has once again highlighted the incredible potential of Indian handlooms. The event served as a reminder of the beauty and cultural significance embedded in every thread, while emphasizing the importance of preserving this rich heritage for generations to come.