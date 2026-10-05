A Demat app helps investors view holdings, manage investments and access account services conveniently. Before choosing one in 2026, check the SEBI-registered DP behind it, account-opening process, security, charges and available services. Check Whether the Provider Is Regulated Before choosing an app for Demat account services, one should check the name of the entity offering the app and verify whether it is registered with SEBI. It is opened with a SEBI-registered Depository Participant (DP) for holding and transferring securities. The provider's name can then be checked against SEBI's records of registered DPs. Investors can also confirm whether the DP is associated with CDSL or NSDL, depending on the depository through which the Demat account is maintained. This helps verify that the app is linked to a recognised intermediary.

Investors can also compare the app's publisher name with the entity's official website and app-store listing. Checking these details before downloading can help identify the authorised application and avoid apps using similar names or branding. Review the App's Demat Account Services A Demat app should provide essential services such as opening an account, viewing holdings, accessing statements and managing nominations. Before choosing one, investors should also check the SEBI-registered DP, security, charges and available services, while understanding the difference between Demat and trading accounts. Examine the Account-Opening Process A convenient digital account-opening process can reduce paperwork, while investors should understand the required KYC, PAN, identity, address and bank details. They should also check document security, applicable terms and whether each step is clearly explained before applying.

Check Security and Login Features Security is another important factor when selecting an app.Since the application may provide access to sensitive financial and personal information, investors can review the available account-protection measures. These may include: Two-factor authentication or additional verification

OTP-based login or transaction verification

Biometric or device-based authentication

Session timeout features

Alerts for activity and transactions

Clear procedures for reporting unauthorised access Compare Charges Before Starting a Demat App Download Charges can differ across providers and account types. The relevant charges may include: Charge or Cost What to Check Account opening fee Whether an initial fee applies Annual maintenance charges Whether the Demat account carries recurring charges Transaction-related charges Whether specific transactions attract fees Other service charges Costs for statements, pledges or additional services, where applicable

Look at App Reviews and Updates App-store ratings and recent reviews can offer insights into login issues, stability, account opening, support and updates. However, reviews reflect individual experiences and should not be the sole basis for choosing an application. Check Customer Support and Grievance Channels Before downloading an application, they can look for details about customer support, escalation procedures and grievance redressal channels. The provider's official website should clearly identify the relevant entity and its contact information. Investors can also verify whether the intermediary appears in SEBI's recognised intermediary records. SEBI's current records list registered DPs and stock brokers separately, helping identify the regulated entity associated with the service.

Conclusion In 2026, investors should evaluate a securities account platform based on its regulatory status, security, charges, services, account-opening process and customer support. Checking these factors beforehand can help investors understand the platform and its terms before using it.