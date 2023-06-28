The rapid proliferation of drones has presented both incredible opportunities and potential security risks. While drones have revolutionized industries such as aerial photography, delivery services, and infrastructure inspection, their misuse and unauthorized operations have raised concerns for safety, privacy, and national security.To address these challenges, the need for effective counter-drone solutions has never been more crucial. Portable man-held counter-drone solutions has emerged as a game-changer, improving on the capabilities of hand-held counter-drones. These portable solutions provide security personnel with unmatched flexibility and agility, allowing them to effectively detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones on the move.Hand-held counter-drone solutions are smaller and lighter than portable man-held solutions, which makes them easier to carry and use. However, this also means that they are less powerful and have a shorter range that restricts their effectiveness. They are also prone to adverse weather conditions, terrain, and other such obstacles. Effective operation of hand-held counter-drones requires adequate training and expertise. Security personnel handling it must be proficient in interpreting the data provided and making quick decisions in response to drone threats. Insufficient training may lead to inaccurate readings or improper utilization of mitigation measures.Portable man-held counter drones, on the other hand, provide an upper hand.Mobility and PortabilityUnlike hand-held systems, which are typically limited by their physical size and weight, portable man-held devices are specifically designed for ease of transportation. They are lightweight, compact, and can be quickly deployed by security personnel in various environments, including urban areas, critical infrastructure sites, and public events. This agility allows for rapid response and effective coverage, as security personnel can quickly move around, adjusting their positions to mitigate drone threats swiftly.Extended Range and Detection CapabilitiesEquipped with robust sensors, radars, and sophisticated software algorithms, these systems can detect drones from a considerable distance, providing early warnings and allowing for proactive countermeasures. Security personnel can develop appropriate response strategies by accurately identifying the drone's location, altitude, and flight trajectory. In addition, the extended range empowers operators to engage threats effectively before they come within proximity, ensuring enhanced safety and security.Versatility and AdaptabilityTheir modular design allows for the integration of additional sensors, such as cameras, RF (radio frequency) detectors, and GPS jammers, depending on specific requirements. This flexibility ensures that security personnel can customize their counter-drone capabilities to match evolving threats. Moreover, portable man-held solutions are not limited to a specific type of drone or frequency range, making them suitable for countering a wide array of drones, including those employing sophisticated evasion tactics or operating on different communication protocols.In early May, 2022, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs recognised drone technology as a significant threat to national security and urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to create a pool of anti-drone technology. Since the drone attack in June 2021, in which two explosive-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu, the government has heavily emphasised the necessity of anti-drone tech and is encouraging the private sector to work in tandem with the government.ACSG Corp., a critical infrastructure protection (CIP) company, is leveraging the pulse dropper principle. ACSG's active radar provides a valuable tool for accurate target detection, tracking, and maintaining situational awareness in various operational scenarios. It offers efficient detection and tracking of drones, enabling timely response and appropriate countermeasures to mitigate potential risks.The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already developed an anti-drone technology to detect, intercept and shoot down drones. The transfer of technology has happened with BEL. With more and more private players showing keen interest in developing these systems, India could well be on its way to competing with countries like Israel, the US and China in this critical space.