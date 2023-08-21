Yuvaap to spread ancient Indian Raga Therapy to the world
India, August 18, 2023: Music has a profound impact on human emotions, as it has the power to connect with people in a manner that no other medium can. Based on this fact, music therapy is a form of therapeutic intervention that uses music to address the emotional, cognitive, physical, and social needs of individuals. Even though music therapy takes center stage as one of the leading alternative healing practices, most people are unaware of it.
Yuvaap has decided to take ancient Indian raga therapy across the globe. Their collaboration with an esteemed vocalist and music therapist, Dr. Shambhavi Das, is a stepping stone in this direction. This will unlock the healing potential of Indian classical music and Ragas and empower people to achieve optimal health, well-being, and mental serenity.
Dr. Shambhavi is a leading vocalist and music therapist who holds a Ph.D. in Indian Classical music and music therapy. She worked as a vocalist in Michigan, where she healed various people through various notes of Indian classical music. In 2015, after coming back to India, she started practicing music therapy actively and pursued advanced studies in music therapy under Vidushi Rajan Shankar from Hyderabad, specializing in chakra healing with Indian classical music. According to Dr. Das, "Ragas are the sounds of emotions, the nectar of the heart, which penetrate and heal the deeper segments of the mind, body, and soul. They are the best medicine to overcome disturbed thoughts, worries, and anxiety."
Raga Therapy revolves around the ancient science of energy centers called chakras, where specific combinations of notes (sapt swaras) influence healing in certain conditions. These vibrations and frequencies impact each and every body cell thereby creating an impact on different organs- both at physical and mental levels. The therapeutic benefits of Raga Therapy are far-reaching, contributing to improved well-being in various health conditions:
• Raga Bhopali: Effective for enhancing brain cognition, making it ideal for autistic children
• Raga Bilawal: Facilitates chakra activation in children, promoting overall well-being
• Raga Hansadhwani: Induces the release of dopamine, fostering a connection with nature and an uplifting mood
•Raga Malhari: Beneficial for people dealing with UTI, PMS, PCOD, and IBS
• Raga Aheer Bhairavi: Beneficial for those with ADHD, promoting focus and attention
• Sanskrit Chants: Effective in addressing speech disorders
Priyanka Khurana Goyal, Mrs Earth 2016 and frequent content collaborator with Yuvaap, shares a personal journey of resilience and healing through the amalgamation of music therapy and meditation. In her words, "I embarked on a transformative journey when I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition. However, the transformative power of music therapy and meditation became my beacon of healing. Through first-hand experience, I witnessed the profound benefits of meditation, especially when accompanied by the soothing melodies of ragas. Battling an autoimmune serious condition, the harmonious fusion of meditation and music played a pivotal role in my profound healing process." Indian classical music has an array of melodies that offer healing through their soothing symphonies. Through this endeavor, Yuvaap and Dr. Shambhavi want to spread this healing trove of Raga therapy and Indian Classical music to the world. This will empower their users to harness the power of music and meditation for holistic wellbeing.
Yuvaap is a visionary digital platform committed to promoting health and wellness through yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, Vedanta philosophy, and sustainable living. Yuvaap aims to inspire individuals to achieve physical and mental well-being through the transformative power of raga music. Therefore, you can also listen to these therapeutic ragas to make your mornings and evenings more relaxing on the Yuvaap Official YouTube Channel.
