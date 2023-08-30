Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.46%)
65372.38 + 296.56
Nifty (0.50%)
19439.10 + 96.45
Nifty Smallcap (1.59%)
5612.00 + 87.65
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39136.10 + 341.30
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
44565.85 + 70.60
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE SCORE PAK vs NEP: Hosts start as overwhelming favourites

Pakistan have already announced their Playing 11 on the eve of the match. Fakhar Zaman and Iman-ul-Haq will open the innings for Men In Green

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan vs Nepal

Pakistan vs Nepal

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will lock horns with Nepal at Multan Cricket Ground in Multan. This is Nepal's first participation in the continental tournament. Their journey to the tournament marks a historic moment for the nation, as they step onto the grand stage of international cricket. Meanwhile, Pakistan are coming into the match with 7 wins in their last eight ODI games. 
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Asia Cup Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam Pakistan cricket sports broadcasting cricket broadcast Nepal Star Sports Hotstar

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon