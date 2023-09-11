Confirmation

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Indian superstar Virat Kohli became the fastest to complete 13000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Pakistan here on Monday

Virat Kohli hits 47th ODI century and becomes fastest to reach 13000 ODI runs. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli hits 47th ODI century and becomes fastest to reach 13000 ODI runs. Photo: BCCI

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Kohli achieved the monumental feat when he completed his 47th ODI century overall 77th propelling India to 356 for two against the arch-rivals.
The batting great scored 122 not out with three sixes and nine fours in only 94 balls, bringing up the milestone ahead of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
While Tendulkar reached the 13000-run landmark in 321 innings, Kohli took 267 innings to do the same.
Kohli also became only the fifth batter ever to cross the 13,000 run barrier after Tendulkar, Australia's Ricky Ponting (341 innings), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (363) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

