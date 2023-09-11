Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

IND vs PAK: Empty stands not good signs for cricket's greatest rivalry

The electrifying atmosphere that makes a cricket match between India and Pakistan a pulsating spectacle was absent during their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates the dismissal of India's Hardik Pandya during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates the dismissal of India's Hardik Pandya during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday.

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 1:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The electrifying atmosphere that makes a cricket match between India and Pakistan a pulsating spectacle was absent during their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday.
The spectators once again stayed away from one of the most storied cricketing rivalries despite it being a weekend, just as it was the case during the Indo-Pak league match at Pallekele.
The organisers were expecting to see a good turnout as Colombo has a good representation of Indians and Pakistanis.
In fact, back in 2012, during the World T20 game between the same teams, the Premadasa Stadium was jam-packed. As it has been in Mirpur, Melbourne, Adelaide, Dubai, Birmingham, London or Manchester throughout the better part of the last decade.
The local administrators were understandably disappointed despite them not having any financial stake in the match, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the official host.
"With the rain staying away, we were expecting a good turnout. But tickets are still available offline and online. In fact, the ticket rate too has been slashed but we are yet to see a big rush. Hopefully, it will pick up," said an SLC official.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

PCB media manager Umar Kalson under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

Biggest challenge was to get rid of that fear and pain says KL Rahul

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE: Rain forces match to reserve day

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

Sri Lanka Cricket has also tweeted about the price reduction of tickets for all the Super 4 matches, including the one between India and Pakistan.
The price of C and D Upper Block tickets at the Premadasa Stadium has been slashed to LKR 1000 while the rate for C and D Lower Block tickets is now fixed at LKR 500.
However, the price reduction is applicable only to the Super 4 matches as the prices will be restored for the final scheduled on September 17.
So, what could have been the reason behind the crowd staying away from this much-anticipated match?

"Perhaps, it was because of the rain prediction that people don't want to take a chance, or may be the local interest is not there," the SLC official said.
However, the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday too saw several empty spaces in the stands.
But a PCB official said the selection of the venue itself was far from ideal.
"It is tough to organise cricket matches in Sri Lanka at this time of the year as it rains there more often than not. But then, a decision has been made and now we have to go ahead," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
He said the speculation over a possible venue shift also might have affected the sale of tickets.
"Then there were all those talks about shifting the venue (from Colombo to Hambantota) of Super 4 matches and the final. Obviously, people will be apprehensive to come forward and buy tickets, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India cricket team Pakistan cricket team India vs Pakistan Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 1:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon