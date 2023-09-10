Confirmation

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

The India vs Pakistan clash has been moved to the reserve day after the actual match-day was washed out. India's score was 147/2 after 24.1 overs. Playing conditions for reserve day have been revealed

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023 moved to reserve day. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
The Asia Cup 2023 Super4 match between India and Pakistan has been moved to the reserve day after only 24.1 overs of play on the scheduled day of September 10, 2023. Now the match will take place tomorrow, i.e. September 11, 2023 and will begin at 03:00 pm IST at the same venue of R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The match would be a 50-over per side meaning that India, which was 147/2 in 24.1 over in the first innings on September 10, will resume from there with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease. They will either complete the 50 overs or get all-out and then Pakistan will bat to chase down whatever target they are set. 

On September 10, the match stopped at around 05:00 pm IST due to heavy rains and the play was stopped. The rain did stop[ and the umpires had three inspections. They were contemplating starting the match by 09:00 pm IST and made it 34 overs per side. However, rain came back in. Since it was relentless, they decided to call the match off. The cut-off time to start a 20-overs-per-side game was 10:30 pm IST. 

20-overs-per-side game is the minimum that must be played to get a result out of an ODI match. 

Playing conditions for India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup match reserved day 

Match will restart at 03:00 pm IST on Monday, September 11

It will be a 50-overs-per-side match

India will resume their first innings from 147/2 on 24.1 overs 

If it rains even on the reserve day, umpires would try and get in at least a 20-overs per side match
