India Asia Cup squad announced: Shubman Gill named Surya's deputy

The senior selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, on Tuesday announced India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav was named captain, while Shubman Gill was appointed his deputy.
The selection puzzle over India's Test captain Shubman Gill was also settled, as the Punjab batter get a place in the shortest format's squad of the game despite India playing two-match Test series just three days after the conclusion of Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who scored heaps of runs in the IPL 2025, failed to get a place in the team list.
India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025
- Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill
- Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh
- All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube
- Keeper: Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson
- Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
- Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
India Asia Cup 2025 schedule
India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the much-awaited India–Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14.
|India Asia Cup 2025 schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Stage
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Wed, 10 Sep '25
|2nd Match
|Group A
|UAE vs India
|Dubai (DICS)
|19:30:00
|Sun, 14 Sep '25
|6th Match
|Group A
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai (DICS)
|19:30:00
|Fri, 19 Sep '25
|12th Match
|Group A
|India vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|19:30:00
