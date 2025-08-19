Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

While addressing the media, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it not of his or captain Suryakumar Yadav's fault that Shreyas is not in the India squad for the Asia Cup.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
India batter Shreyas Iyer failed to get a place in squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite a prolific outing in the 2025 Indian Premier League.   While addressing the media, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it not of his or captain Suryakumar Yadav's fault that Shreyas is not in the India squad for the Asia Cup.  Agarkar highlighted the fact that all the players who got a chance in the team list have performed in the past.  However, the omission of Iyer might not be end of road for the Mumbai batter for a place in India's squad for T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026.  After the conclusion of Asia Cup, India are scheduled to play 15 T20 Internationals, five each against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.  Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the selection of the team was based on the position of the playing 11.  Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar pointed out that one can select the 12 players from the squad right away as the selection was based on exact position of the player.         
 

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: SKY (C), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik, Dube, Axar, Jitesh Sharma, Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

   
Shreyas Iyer’s batting & fielding Stats in the Indian Premier League
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT
Career 133 23 3731 97* 34.23 2798 133.35 0 27 314 152 56
2025 17 5 604 97* 50.33 345 175.07 0 6 43 39 7
2024 15 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10
2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5
2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6
2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6
2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8
2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5
2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3
2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4
2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

