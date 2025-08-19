Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

India batter Shreyas Iyer failed to get a place in squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite a prolific outing in the 2025 Indian Premier League. While addressing the media, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that it not of his or captain Suryakumar Yadav's fault that Shreyas is not in the India squad for the Asia Cup. Agarkar highlighted the fact that all the players who got a chance in the team list have performed in the past. However, the omission of Iyer might not be end of road for the Mumbai batter for a place in India's squad for T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026. After the conclusion of Asia Cup, India are scheduled to play 15 T20 Internationals, five each against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the selection of the team was based on the position of the playing 11. Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar pointed out that one can select the 12 players from the squad right away as the selection was based on exact position of the player.
|Shreyas Iyer’s batting & fielding Stats in the Indian Premier League
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|133
|23
|3731
|97*
|34.23
|2798
|133.35
|0
|27
|314
|152
|56
|2025
|17
|5
|604
|97*
|50.33
|345
|175.07
|0
|6
|43
|39
|7
|2024
|15
|5
|351
|58*
|39
|239
|146.86
|0
|2
|34
|14
|10
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|298
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
|2021
|8
|3
|175
|47*
|35
|171
|102.33
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6
|2020
|17
|2
|519
|88*
|34.6
|421
|123.27
|0
|3
|40
|16
|6
|2019
|16
|1
|463
|67
|30.86
|386
|119.94
|0
|3
|41
|14
|8
|2018
|14
|3
|411
|93*
|37.36
|310
|132.58
|0
|4
|29
|21
|5
|2017
|12
|2
|338
|96
|33.8
|243
|139.09
|0
|2
|36
|10
|3
|2016
|6
|0
|30
|19
|5
|43
|69.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2015
|14
|1
|439
|83
|33.76
|342
|128.36
|0
|4
|41
|21
|2