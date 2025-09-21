Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match telecast

India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match telecast

In their previous meeting on September 14, also held in Dubai, India secured a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan, with captain Suryakumar Yadav sealing the match with a six.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

India and Pakistan are taking each other on once again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, marking their second encounter within just eight days today. 
The coin flip of the match went in India's way and they invited Pakistan to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Suryakumar Yadav (India): We'll bowl first. Looks a nice track and yesterday there was dew. Since first round we were thinking we're playing a knockout tournament, nothing changes. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit.  Salman Agha (Pakistan): Would've bowled first as well. It's a new game, new challenge. The mood is very normal. Pitch looks to be on the slower side. Want to start well with both bat and ball. Two changes. Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah not playing.  India vs Pakistan playing 11 for the match:  India playing 11 vs Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy  Pakistab playing 11 vs India:  Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed 
 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Sunday, September 21.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 21?
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

