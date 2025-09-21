India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match telecast

India and Pakistan are taking each other on once again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, marking their second encounter within just eight days today.
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Sunday, September 21.
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 21?
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.