Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry officially began in 1952, just five years after Partition. India hosted Pakistan for a historic Test series and emerged victorious with a 2–1 win. That tour laid the foundation for one of the most intense rivalries in world cricket.
Their first T20I clash came decades later, during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. It was the beginning of many unforgettable T20 moments between the two nations.
Early T20 Thrillers
The group stage meeting in the 2007 T20 World Cup was a thriller. India scored 141/9, with Robin Uthappa anchoring the innings with a composed 50 off 39 balls. Pakistan fought back hard and matched the total, forcing a rare bowl-out, an old tiebreaker format where India prevailed 3-0.
|IND vs PAK T20 head-to-head
|Matches played
|India won
|Pakistan won
|Tied
|No result
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
The drama continued in the final of that same tournament. India, defending 157, held their nerve in a nail-biting finish and edged out Pakistan by five runs to lift the first-ever T20 World Cup title.
Modern-Day Battles and Momentum Shifts
Over the years, both sides have traded blows in major tournaments. In the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage, Pakistan delivered a stunning performance to chase down a formidable Indian total, one of India's rare defeats in T20Is against their arch-rivals.
However, India has largely dominated the T20I head-to-head record, winning 10 of the 14 encounters. Pakistan have managed three wins, and one match ended in a tie.
|India vs Pakistan recent T20 results
|Match No.
|Result
|Margin
|Match Date
|Venue
|1
|Tied (India won the bowl out)
|-
|September 14, 2007
|Durban
|2
|India won
|5 runs
|September 24, 2007
|Johannesburg
|3
|India won
|8 wickets
|September 30, 2012
|Colombo (RPS)
|4
|Pakistan won
|5 wickets
|December 25, 2012
|Bengaluru
|5
|India won
|11 runs
|December 28, 2012
|Ahmedabad
|6
|India won
|7 wickets
|March 21, 2014
|Mirpur
|7
|India won
|5 wickets
|February 27, 2016
|Mirpur
|8
|India won
|6 wickets
|March 19, 2016
|Eden Gardens
|9
|Pakistan won
|10 wickets
|October 24, 2021
|Dubai (DICS)
|10
|India won
|5 wickets
|August 28, 2022
|Dubai (DICS)
|11
|Pakistan won
|5 wickets
|September 4, 2022
|Dubai (DICS)
|12
|India won
|4 wickets
|October 23, 2022
|Melbourne
|13
|India won
|6 runs
|June 9, 2024
|New York
|14
|India won
|7 wickets
|Sept 14, 2025
|Dubai
Asia Cup 2025: Victory, Tension, and Controversy
The most recent chapter came in the Asia Cup 2025 Group stage, held at the Dubai International Stadium. India produced a clinical performance to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets, securing their spot in the next phase of the tournament. Captain Suryakumar Yadav finished the match in style with a towering six.
|IND vs PAK head-to-head T20 World Cup Matches played
|Matches played
|India won
|Pakistan won
|Tied
|No result
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
But it wasn’t the win alone that made headlines. After the game, Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube opted not to engage in the traditional post-match handshakes with Pakistani players. The gesture, or lack thereof, sparked a fresh controversy, reigniting discussions around sportsmanship and tension between the two teams.
Why India vs Pakistan in T20Is is unmissable?
Whenever India and Pakistan lock horns in a T20, it's never just another game. From heart-stopping finishes and record-breaking chases to emotional high points and controversy, this rivalry goes far beyond statistics.
It’s about pride, legacy, national emotion, and the eyes of a billion fans. Whether it’s a World Cup final or an Asia Cup group match, the stakes are always sky-high, and the drama, both on and off the field, is unmatched.