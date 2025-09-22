Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / No regrets, says Farhan after gun-firing celebration vs India in Asia Cup

No regrets, says Farhan after gun-firing celebration vs India in Asia Cup

Farhan also stressed the importance of Pakistan's upcoming clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, labelling it a do-or-die contest

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has made it clear that he feels no remorse over his controversial “gun-firing” celebration during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India. The 29-year-old, who struck a fighting half-century in Dubai on Sunday, said he was unbothered by criticism of his gesture and insisted that it was done in the heat of the moment. India, however, once again stamped their authority over their arch-rivals by chasing down Pakistan’s total of 171 with six wickets in hand. While the result continued India’s dominance in multi-nation tournaments, Farhan’s celebration—holding his bat like a rifle and mimicking gunshots after reaching fifty—became the most debated talking point of the evening. 
 

Check full video of Farhan’s celebration below:

“I don’t care what people think”

Speaking to reporters after the match, Farhan said he had no regrets about the act. He explained that the gesture came spontaneously and was not pre-planned. According to him, players are encouraged to play aggressively regardless of the opponent, and that mindset guided his celebration as well. He admitted that while some might view the moment negatively, he was not concerned with outside opinions.

A fighting knock in vain

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with 58 runs off 45 deliveries, including a six off Axar Patel that brought up his milestone. His innings anchored Pakistan’s score of 171/5 in 20 overs. However, the stand-out batting of India’s openers, Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39) and Shubman Gill (47 off 28), ensured the chase was completed in the penultimate over. Farhan conceded that his knock would have carried more weight had Pakistan managed to finish on the winning side. He acknowledged that performances against India are always held in higher regard and admitted that missing out on victory left him disappointed.

Must-win clash ahead

Looking forward, Farhan stressed the importance of Pakistan’s upcoming clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, labeling it a do-or-die contest. He expressed confidence that the team could bounce back and qualify for the final, potentially setting up another showdown with India. He noted that the squad had gained belief from their batting effort against India and felt that the contest had not been one-sided.

Focus on powerplay improvements

Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting, Farhan pointed out that poor use of the powerplay had hurt them in previous matches. Against India, however, they managed nearly 90 runs in the first 10 overs, a factor he believes should be repeated. He admitted the middle-order collapse cost them momentum but remained optimistic that the side would correct those mistakes against Sri Lanka.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

