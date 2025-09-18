Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: AFG win the toss, opt to bat first against SL

Afghanistan face a must-win clash against Sri Lanka in their final Asia Cup 2025 group match tonight. Following a disappointing loss to Bangladesh, Rashid Khan's team need to bounce back with their trademark aggressive style if they want to keep their tournament hopes alive. A win would bring them level on points with both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and their strong net run rate could be the deciding factor for a Super Four qualification.

While Afghanistan’s bowling attack remains their key weapon, the batting lineup has come under scrutiny after collapsing during a relatively simple chase in their last outing. Captain Rashid Khan has called for greater intent and composure from his players in high-pressure moments.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the competition but still looking to sharpen their performance after a nervy win over Hong Kong. With Wanindu Hasaranga in red-hot form and a dependable top order, Charith Asalanka's side will look to confirm their place in the Super Four with a convincing display.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.