Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: AFG win the toss, opt to bat first against SL
While Afghanistan's bowling attack remains their key weapon, the batting lineup has come under scrutiny after collapsing during a relatively simple chase in their last outing.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Afghanistan face a must-win clash against Sri Lanka in their final Asia Cup 2025 group match tonight. Following a disappointing loss to Bangladesh, Rashid Khan's team need to bounce back with their trademark aggressive style if they want to keep their tournament hopes alive. A win would bring them level on points with both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and their strong net run rate could be the deciding factor for a Super Four qualification.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the competition but still looking to sharpen their performance after a nervy win over Hong Kong. With Wanindu Hasaranga in red-hot form and a dependable top order, Charith Asalanka's side will look to confirm their place in the Super Four with a convincing display.
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
7:31 PM
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan wins the toss!
Afghanistan skipper has won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka on the night.
7:15 PM
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss tonight as the Afghans would be looking to chase tonight.
7:08 PM
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Lankans going strong!
6:55 PM
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Can AFG get over the line tonight?
After a tough defeat against Bangladesh, Rashid Khan’s side must return to their fearless, attacking brand of cricket to stay in contention for the tournament. A victory would put them on equal footing with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in terms of points, and their superior net run rate could be crucial in securing a spot in the Super Four.
6:48 PM
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Do-or-die for the Afghans tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 encounter between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan as the the Afghans hope to clinch a late late spot in the Super 4s with a win against 2022 defending champions Sri Lanka tonight in Abu Dhabi. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:46 PM IST