Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Will SL stay unbeaten? Toss at 7:30 PM
Litton Das will be hoping for a more cohesive performance from the top order, particularly from Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Sri Lanka will aim to maintain their flawless record as they take on Bangladesh in the opening Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on tonight. Led by Charith Asalanka, the islanders cruised through Group B with three consecutive wins—chasing down targets against Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan with relative ease.
Pathum Nissanka has been the standout performer with the bat, registering two solid half-centuries. He has been ably supported by Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara at the top, though the middle order still lacks consistency. The team will also be without the services of all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who has returned home due to a family bereavement.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh have had a turbulent run in the group stage. Their qualification to the Super Four came down to Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan. Now, captain Litton Das will be hoping for a more cohesive performance from the top order, particularly from Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy. On the bowling front, the experienced Taskin Ahmed remains their key weapon.
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Playing 11
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
7:15 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place in the first match of the Super 4.
7:04 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: BAN up against tough opposition!
6:55 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: SL coming in hot!
6:45 PM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Action to begin at 8 PM IST!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dubai. The first clash of the Super 4 takes place tonight as the Lankans eye another win to maintain their 100% record in the tournament. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 6:44 PM IST