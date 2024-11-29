Business Standard
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: PCB opposes hybrid model, talks postponed to Saturday

Champions Trophy: PCB opposes hybrid model, talks postponed to Saturday

The meeting was brief after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the 'hybrid' model won't be acceptable despite India's firm refusal to travel to his country

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Dubai/Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model of hosting the event.

The meeting was brief after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the 'hybrid' model won't be acceptable despite India's firm refusal to travel to his country owing to a lack of government clearance.

"The Board did meet briefly today. All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, told PTI.

 

Naqvi attended the meeting in person as he has been in Dubai since Thursday to push Pakistan's stance. BCCI secretary Jay Shah attended the meeting online. Shah will take charge of ICC on December 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ICC Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule HIGHLIGHTS: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: Financial and logistical fallout looms

Champions Trophy 2025

When will Champions Trophy schedule be released? ICC board meets on Nov 29

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Pandya, ICC Champions Trophy, India, Pakistan, Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

ICC to convince PCB for hybrid model Champions Trophy with extra incentives

India skipper Virat Kohli (right) with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed along with Champions Trophy on the eve of their team's clash in the final tie of 2017 Champions Trophy, at the Oval cricket ground in London. File Photo: PTI

No back-channel diplomacy with India on Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy ICC PCB BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon