Even someone like MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this PAK side: Sana Mir

Hosts Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing eight-team Champions Trophy after humiliating defeats to New Zealand and arch-foes India.

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team (PIC: X)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir has joined the chorus of criticism against the men's cricket team for its early exit from the Champions Trophy, saying that even a talisman like Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot change the fortunes of the embattled side.

Hosts Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing eight-team Champions Trophy after humiliating defeats to New Zealand and arch-foes India.

"The 15 that have been selected (in Champions Trophy squad), even if you make MS Dhoni or (former Pakistan skipper) Younis Khan captain, nobody can do anything to the team because it has not been selected on the basis of the playing conditions," said Mir on 'Game On Hai' programme.

 

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan team has also received flak from the fans in Pakistan for the way they capitulated to a six-wicket loss to India in the marquee clash in Dubai.

"I was watching the match when I got a message from a friend that India are 100 for 2 'I think it's over'. So, I said the match was over when the squad was announced," said the 39-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator.

Mir, who played more than 300 white-ball games mainly as a right-arm spinner, said Pakistan had not selected the team on the basis of the conditions.

"Half the tournament we had lost when we announced the 15-member squad, and I am saying this from day one.

"They (selectors) knew that Pakistan had to play at least one match in Dubai, so how did you bring two part-time spinners.

"Abrar (Ahmed), who is still new in ODI cricket... in the last five months, they have taken two wickets conceding 165 runs. The selectors removed key players who played in last two series against Australia and South Africa," said Mir.

Abrar just managed one wicket in 10 overs against india, though he was the most economical among Pakistan bowlers, conceding 28 runs.

"Irfan (Khan) Niazi was a good fielder, showed good power-hitting (in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa)... so, we lost the tournament when we announced the squad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

