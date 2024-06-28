Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, T20 WC 2024
Check this space for Barbados weather forecast live updates ahead of South Africa vs India final in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
The inclement weather conditions in the Caribbean nation continue to be a talking point before every match and it is no different ahead of the India vs South Africa final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.
According to multiple weather agencies, there are chances of rain throughout the day on June 29. This could force the match into reserve day. Unlike the India vs England semifinal, The IND vs SA final has a reserve day in place for the grand finale. If the final doesn't complete on June 29 then it will continue on June 30 as well.
Barbados weather prediction on June 29:
According to Accuweather, com, there is a chance of rainfall in the morning, then overcast conditions throughout the day with chances of thunderstorm in the evening as well.
Meanwhile, the Weather Channel forecast suggest rainfall activity throughout the day.
India team reached Barbados, the venue of T20 World Cup final
Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Barbados ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at the Kensington Oval.
The Men in Blue stormed into the final of the marquee event after beating England by 68 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. South Africa confirmed their place in the final match after beating Afghanistan by nine wickets.
Rohit Sharma's side will be looking forward to ending India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also winning their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.
2:21 PM
Barbados LIVE weather updates: Washout looms over IND vs SA final?
The India vs South Africa final face a severe rain threat as rain is expected to lash Barbados throughout the day on June 29.
According to The Weather Channel, there is forecast of rain throughout the day during IND vs SA final in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
The IND vs SA final is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST), i.e. (4:30 PM South Africa time). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start.
(Credit: Screengrab from weather channel)
2:14 PM
India vs South Africa final Barbados weather LIVE updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Barbados weather ahead of India vs South Africa final match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST