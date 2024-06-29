IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Barbados weather

Business Standard
It is going to be a stormy final and the players will not have to weather out the emotions and pressure but fight against the weather itself as India and South Africa face each other in the grand finale of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados tonight. 

The final is under threat of a wash-out as rains refuse to stop in Barbados and an Atlantic storm named Beryl is threatening to develop into a hurricane by late Saturday night, which means the reverse day of Sunday could also get washed out. 

Both the teams have played magnificent cricket and have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. This is the first-ever senior men's final for South Africa in an ICC World Cup event after tasting failure in seven attempts in both the T20 and ODI World Cups combined. India have not had the taste of success in an ICC event since 2013 and this match might end the wait of millions of supporters back home as well as the trophy drought. 


T20 World Cup 2024: India vs South Africa Playing 11 prediction 

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between the India skipper Rohit Sharma and his South Africa counterpart Aiden Markram will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs SA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs SA Live streaming

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check IND vs SA  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

5:46 PM

India vs South Africa Final Live Updates: Kensington Oval Stadium key stats


T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since 2022 20 11 7 167.95 184.55 8.03
T20WC 2024 8 3 3 150.43 182 6.65

5:39 PM

India vs South Africa Final Live Updates: Recent meeting between two teams


Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings
2023-12-14 IND win by 106 runs New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg IND - 201/7 (20.0) SA - 95/10 (13.5)
2023-12-12 SA win by 5 wickets (DLS method) St George's Park, Gqeberha IND - 180/7 (19.3) SA - 154/5 (13.5)
2022-10-30 SA win by 5 wickets Perth Stadium, Perth IND - 133/9 (20.0) SA - 137/5 (19.4)
2022-10-04 SA win by 49 runs Holkar Stadium, Indore SA - 227/3 (20.0) IND - 178/10 (18.3)
2022-10-02 IND win by 16 runs Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati IND - 237/3 (20.0) SA - 221/3 (20.0)

5:26 PM

India vs South Africa Final Live Updates: Head-to-head stats between two teams


Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - SA Wins - IND Super Over Wins
- SA		 Super Over Wins
- IND		 No Result
Overall 26 11 14 0 0 1
Since 2021 11 5 5 0 0 1
In T20 World Cup 6 2 4 0 0 0

5:11 PM

India vs South Africa Final Live Updates: Latest weather update from Barbados

4:22 PM

India vs South Africa Final Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final between South Africa and India at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team South Africa cricket team

Jun 29 2024

