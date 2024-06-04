AFG vs UGD LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 5:30 AM IST

In today's first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan will be the overwhelming favourites against Uganda at the Providence in Guyana. The Africans are making their maiden appearance in the tournament.





Afghanistan did extremely well in the last ICC tournament, beating the likes of England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in India last year, and they will certainly take heart from that showing in this tournament.

T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs UGA Playing 11 prediction

Afghanistan Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Uganda Playing 11 probables: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta.



AFG vs UGD LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between two captains will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs UGD T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports will live telecast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Uganda (UGD) T20 World Cup 2024 match. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AFG vs UGD Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Uganda match today?