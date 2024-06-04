AFG vs UGD LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 5:30 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2024, AFG vs UGD Playing 11: Afghanistan did extremely well in the last ICC tournament, beating the likes of England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in India last year
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan will be the overwhelming favourites against Uganda at the Providence in Guyana. The Africans are making their maiden appearance in the tournament.
Afghanistan did extremely well in the last ICC tournament, beating the likes of England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in India last year, and they will certainly take heart from that showing in this tournament.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs UGA Playing 11 prediction
Afghanistan Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad
Uganda Playing 11 probables: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
AFG vs UGD LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between two captains will take place at 5:30 AM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs UGD T20 World Cup 2024 match?
Star Sports will live telecast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Uganda (UGD) T20 World Cup 2024 match. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AFG vs UGD Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
How to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Uganda match today?
Disney+Hotstar will live telecast AFG vs UGD maatch in India.
Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here
Stay tuned for Aghanistan vs Uganda live score and match updates in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here
Stay tuned for Aghanistan vs Uganda live score and match updates in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
5:24 AM
Uganda's squad for today's match
Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.
5:20 AM
Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
5:19 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: Afghanistan vs Uganda
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs Uganda match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:16 AM IST