England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: PAK win the toss, elect to bat first in Pallekele

England face Pakistan in Match 45 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tonight, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elected to bat first on the night.

England arrive with momentum on their side after a commanding 51-run victory over Sri Lanka. Phil Salt’s composed 62 guided them to 146/9, before their bowlers took over. Will Jacks starred with figures of 3/22, while Jofra Archer’s early breakthroughs left Sri Lanka reeling at 34/5 in the powerplay. The opposition never recovered, folding for 95 in 16.4 overs as England boosted both their points tally and net run rate.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs Pakistan preview, toss time, streaming Pakistan, however, are still searching for rhythm in the Super Eights. Their opening fixture against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, leaving them with just a solitary point and little time in the middle. With England in confident form and Pakistan eager to make a statement, this clash could play a crucial role in shaping the group standings.

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.