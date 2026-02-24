England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: PAK win the toss, elect to bat first in Pallekele
Pakistan are still searching for rhythm in the Super Eights with their opening fixture against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England face Pakistan in Match 45 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tonight, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elected to bat first on the night.
England arrive with momentum on their side after a commanding 51-run victory over Sri Lanka. Phil Salt’s composed 62 guided them to 146/9, before their bowlers took over. Will Jacks starred with figures of 3/22, while Jofra Archer’s early breakthroughs left Sri Lanka reeling at 34/5 in the powerplay. The opposition never recovered, folding for 95 in 16.4 overs as England boosted both their points tally and net run rate.
Pakistan, however, are still searching for rhythm in the Super Eights. Their opening fixture against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, leaving them with just a solitary point and little time in the middle. With England in confident form and Pakistan eager to make a statement, this clash could play a crucial role in shaping the group standings.
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11
6:39 PM
England vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Playing 11 for both sides!
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
6:33 PM
England vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Salman Agha wins the toss!
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elected to bat first on the night.
6:16 PM
England vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Pallekele as the anticipation builds up among the crowd ahead of the clash.
6:03 PM
England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Salman and co. hoping to find rhythm!
Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to find their footing in the Super Eights. Their first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain, leaving them with only a single point and limited match practice. Facing a confident England side, Pakistan will be keen to make an impact, making this encounter pivotal for the group standings.
5:59 PM
England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: ENG riding high on momentum!
England come into the match brimming with confidence following a dominant 51-run triumph over Sri Lanka. Anchored by Phil Salt’s steady 62, they posted 146/9 before their bowlers stepped in to take control.
Will Jacks was the standout with 3 wickets for 22 runs, while Jofra Archer struck early to reduce Sri Lanka to 34/5 in the powerplay.
The visitors never recovered, being bowled out for 95 in just 16.4 overs, as England not only secured the win but also strengthened their points tally and net run rate.
5:54 PM
England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Can ENG continue good run vs PAK?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter between England and Pakistan in Pallekele tonight. With Pakistan having their opening game washed out, they will be looking forward to get their first 2 points in the Super 8 as the race for the semis spot intensifies. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 5:51 PM IST