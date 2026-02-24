T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs Pakistan preview, toss time, streaming

England and Pakistan are set to face off in Match 45 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, February 24.

England enter the clash brimming with confidence following a dominant 51-run victory over Sri Lanka. Batting first, they posted 146/9, with Phil Salt playing a crucial innings of 62 to stabilize the side. Although the total seemed modest, England’s bowlers turned the game decisively during the powerplay. Will Jacks produced a standout spell, taking 3 wickets for 22 runs, while Jofra Archer dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order. After Sri Lanka slumped to 34/5 within six overs, they could never recover and were eventually bowled out for 95 in just 16.4 overs. The win not only earned England two important points but also significantly enhanced their net run rate.

Pakistan, in contrast, haven't really had a chance to find momentum in the Super Eights. Their opening match against New Zealand in Colombo was abandoned due to rain, resulting in both sides sharing a point. With no real match play yet, Pakistan will be eager to kickstart their campaign against a confident England side.

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

England playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 31

England won: 20

Pakistan won: 9

Tie/No result: 2

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad

England squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 24.

What will be the venue for the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the toss for the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.