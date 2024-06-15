In match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England will take on Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It is a must-win game for England as anything but a win would see the defending champions get knocked out from their title defence tournament. There are very slight chances of rain and therefore England would try its best to make sure that they finish the game early and collect the much-needed two points.

T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs NAM Playing 11 prediction

England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Namibia playing 11 probable: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell/Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungmeni

ENG vs NAM LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between England skipper Jos Buttler and his Namibia counterpart Gerhard Erasmus will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the England (ENG) vs the Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The ENG vs NAM live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs NAM Live streaming

ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

