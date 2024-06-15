Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ENG vs NAM LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10:00 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates ENG vs NAM Playing 11: The English side would look to finish the must-win game with ease to put pressure on Scotland

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
ENG vs NAM LIVE CRICKET SCORE T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

ENG vs NAM LIVE CRICKET SCORE T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

In match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England will take on Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It is a must-win game for England as anything but a win would see the defending champions get knocked out from their title defence tournament. There are very slight chances of rain and therefore England would try its best to make sure that they finish the game early and collect the much-needed two points. 

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here

T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs NAM Playing 11 prediction 

England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Namibia playing 11 probable: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell/Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungmeni

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here

ENG vs NAM LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between England skipper Jos Buttler and his Namibia counterpart Gerhard Erasmus will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the England (ENG) vs the Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The ENG vs NAM live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs NAM Live streaming

ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the ENG vs NAM  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

9:50 PM

England vs Namibia Live Updates: What would happen if this game finishes without a result?

 
A no-result here would push England out of the reckoning for a Super 8 spot and Scotland would qualify along with Australia from Group B. Scotland has five points and England have three only, So even when England gets on point and Scotland loses to Australia, the Scots will move to the Round of 16 while the English wouldn't. 
 
9:45 PM

England vs Namibia Live Updates: What is the hourly weather update for this game?


England vs Namibia weather forecast for North Sound, Antigua. Photo: Screengrab
England vs Namibia weather forecast for North Sound, Antigua. Photo: Screengrab

9:38 PM

England vs Namibia Live Updates: What to expect of the North Sound weather?

 
The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, which is part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Saturday, June 15 in the region. The chances of rainfall however will increase from 7 per cent at 1 pm Local Time which is 10:30 pm IST to 18 per cent at 5 pm Local Time which is 2:30 am IST (June 16). 
 
9:37 PM

England vs Namibia Live Updates: What could be Namibia's probable playing 11

 
Namibia playing 11 probable
 
Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell/Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungmeni
 
9:28 PM

England vs Namibia Live Updates: What could be Enland's probable playing 11

 
England playing 11 probable
 
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
 
9:19 PM

England vs Namibia Live Updates: Why is this match important?

 
It is a must-win game for England as anything but a win would see the defending champions get knocked out from their title defence tournament. There are very slight chances of rain and therefore England would try its best to make sure that they finish the game early and collect the much-needed two points. 
 
8:57 PM

England vs Namibia Live Updates: Welcome to the Live Blog


Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Namibia vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : England cricket team Namibia ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon