ENG vs NAM LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10:00 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates ENG vs NAM Playing 11: The English side would look to finish the must-win game with ease to put pressure on Scotland
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England will take on Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
It is a must-win game for England as anything but a win would see the defending champions get knocked out from their title defence tournament. There are very slight chances of rain and therefore England would try its best to make sure that they finish the game early and collect the much-needed two points.
T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs NAM Playing 11 prediction
England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
Namibia playing 11 probable: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell/Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungmeni
ENG vs NAM LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between England skipper Jos Buttler and his Namibia counterpart Gerhard Erasmus will take place at 10:00 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the England (ENG) vs the Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The ENG vs NAM live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs NAM Live streaming
ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
9:50 PM
England vs Namibia Live Updates: What would happen if this game finishes without a result?
A no-result here would push England out of the reckoning for a Super 8 spot and Scotland would qualify along with Australia from Group B. Scotland has five points and England have three only, So even when England gets on point and Scotland loses to Australia, the Scots will move to the Round of 16 while the English wouldn't.
9:45 PM
England vs Namibia Live Updates: What is the hourly weather update for this game?
England vs Namibia weather forecast for North Sound, Antigua. Photo: Screengrab
9:38 PM
England vs Namibia Live Updates: What to expect of the North Sound weather?
The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, which is part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Saturday, June 15 in the region. The chances of rainfall however will increase from 7 per cent at 1 pm Local Time which is 10:30 pm IST to 18 per cent at 5 pm Local Time which is 2:30 am IST (June 16).
9:37 PM
England vs Namibia Live Updates: What could be Namibia's probable playing 11
Namibia playing 11 probable
Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell/Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungmeni
9:28 PM
England vs Namibia Live Updates: What could be Enland's probable playing 11
England playing 11 probable
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
9:19 PM
England vs Namibia Live Updates: Why is this match important?
8:57 PM
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Namibia vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 8:58 PM IST