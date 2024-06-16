Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PAK vs IRE: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The fans can finally witness a game of cricket during Pakistan vs Ireland in Florida, given the sun is likely to bake Lauderhill ground since morning on June 16.

Pakistan vs Ireland Florida weather forecast

Pakistan vs Ireland Florida weather forecast

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After three matches were abandoned in Florida due to inclement weather and ground conditions, the cricket fans can finally witness a match in ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today in Florida. Pakistan will locks horns with  Ireland, the match is dubbed as dead-rubber, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on June 16. 

While Sri Lanka vs Nepal and USA vs Ireland were abandoned due to rain, India vs Canada game didn't take place due to poor ground conditions and many damp patches. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the fans can finally witness a game of cricket during Pakistan vs Ireland given the sun is likely to be baking Lauderhill ground since morning on June 16. 

Launderhill weather prediction, according to Accuweather

According to Accuweather.com, there will be intermittent clouds since 7 AM local time (4:30 PM IST or 4 PM Pakistan time). Though, there are chances of rainfall (20 percent at maximum) but it doesn't look threatening. Notably, Pakistan vs Ireland match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST, 7:30 PM Pakistan time).

PAK vs IRE: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

Florida weather forecast, according to The Weather Channel

According to the weather channel forecast, there is just three percent chance of rainfall in lauderhill. However, the weather prediction website did forecast cloudy conditions throughout the day, which could affect the ground conditions.

PAK vs IRE: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction



Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan cricket team Ireland Cricket Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon